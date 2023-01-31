Read full article on original website
Suspect Arrested for Fosston Vehicle Theft
Local law enforcement arrested a suspect who stole a vehicle in Fosston yesterday. According to the press release, Fosston Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 6:51 p.m. after being alerted of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving to Lepier's East gas station, personnel learned that the stolen vehicle was a Doyle Taxi Cab. The driver, who was inside the gas station, stated he came outside to find the vehicle missing.
Sanford Bemidji receives national certification as a Wellbriety Treatment Center
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Sanford Health’s substance use disorder program in Bemidji was recently certified as one of less than two dozen Wellbriety Certified Treatment Centers in the nation. To become a Wellbriety Certified Treatment Center, a substance use program must meet specific criteria upheld by the White Bison...
Jerry Allen Reyes "Otto"
Jerry Allen Reyes "Otto" of Cass Lake, Minnesota, passed away on January 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 61 years. Survived by wife Rhonda and furry friend Scruffy. Survived by his children Kayla, Shileen, Josh & Brandon, his mother Violet, brothers Danny, Jon, Jack,...
Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr.
Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr. November 7, 1960 ~ January 29, 2023 (age 62) Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr., 62, of Cass Lake, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Sunday, January 29th, 2023, from the Cass Lake IHS in Cass Lake, MN. Ray was born on November...
Warriors fall to Cass Lake Panthers in Overtime 94-86
What a game in Cass Lake tonight, everything you'd expect from these two teams! Big plays on both sides! Warriors come back from [being] down 12 in the final minutes to force overtime 80-80! In the extra period it was the Panthers who made the big plays and secured the win 94-86!
