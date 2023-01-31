Local law enforcement arrested a suspect who stole a vehicle in Fosston yesterday. According to the press release, Fosston Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 6:51 p.m. after being alerted of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving to Lepier's East gas station, personnel learned that the stolen vehicle was a Doyle Taxi Cab. The driver, who was inside the gas station, stated he came outside to find the vehicle missing.

FOSSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO