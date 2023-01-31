Read full article on original website
L.A. Council members propose $10M relief program for small landlords
Five City Council members called today for the city to establish a $10 million assistance program to provide direct payment to small landlords in Los Angeles waiting on rent due from tenants since the beginning of the pandemic.
LA council votes to require landlords to pay relocation assistance after rent increases
The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. The ordinance — which will return to the council next week for a final vote — is the final...
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Burbank Pastor Wants to See Invocation Kept at Council Meetings
Editors Note: This was also sent to City Council members. As a former member of the Burbank Ministerial Association and resident of Burbank, I have been fortunate to offer the Invocations several times through the years, right up until moving into the private sector and taking on quite a bit of travel.
2urbangirls.com
LA Council gives prelim approval on relocation assistance for tenants
LOS ANGELES – The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. The ordinance — which will return to the council next week for a final vote...
spectrumnews1.com
Low-income seniors still at high risk of homelessness despite extended eviction moratoriums and tenant protections
LOS ANGELES — Each weekend, you can find Maria Briones setting up shop on a sidewalk outside Saint Cecilia church in Los Angeles. “Every Sunday for the past 20 years, I have been here,” she said. City of LA's eviction moratorium ended Jan. 31, but the County of...
City to host orientation sessions for first-time homebuyer assistance program applicants
The program will provide approximately 100 eligible families with up to $20,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance. The post City to host orientation sessions for first-time homebuyer assistance program applicants appeared first on Long Beach Post.
thedowneypatriot.com
Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez recalled in a landslide
DOWNEY - In Downey’s first recall election in city history, Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez was successfully ousted from office by the voters of District 3. Early results from the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office showed Alvarez overwhelmingly behind in the polls, with over 2,900 (over 90%) votes for her removal.
uscannenbergmedia.com
L.A. City Council approves new anti-eviction policies to protect renters
The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to add more anti-eviction protections for L.A. renters, which will safeguard an additional 400,000 housing units from receiving eviction notices before previous protections implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic expire. According to City News Service, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will...
foxla.com
LA County eviction protections extended
LOS ANGELES - Despite vehement opposition from one of its members, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend eviction protections for many pandemic-impacted tenants in unincorporated areas through the end of the year. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl championed the extension of the eviction protection and associated freeze...
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
scvnews.com
More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses. The program will distribute more than $54 million across 6,800 grants to small and microbusinesses and nonprofit agencies, prioritizing the most COVID-impacted and highest-need communities and organizations in LA County.
Mayor Bass' Inside Safe program targets 2 LA intersection encampments
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is moving forward with the push to house the homeless and clear street encampments with the Inside Safe program targeting two major Los Angeles intersections.Inside Safe, the brainchild of the new Mayor's Office, is a housing based outreach program where people are offered immediate housing and a commitment of services and permanent housing.The first two Inside Safe sites were launched in Hollywood at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway and in Venice; housing more than 100 people. The latest areas of encampment focus include the intersection of West 87th Street and Western Avenue and...
kcrw.com
Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water
After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Metro, other SoCal transit agencies to provide free rides Saturday
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides this Saturday to celebrate Transit Equity Day, officials announced Thursday. Metrolink and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will also participate in providing free fares. The agencies will celebrate the sixth annual...
Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought ‘Fresh Eyes’ — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
“The world was in shambles,” Prosperity Market co-founder Carmen Dianne says, recalling the pandemic and social unrest of 2020. “It was really hard to see everything that was happening, to know that 41% of Black-owned businesses were closing. The grocery store lines were so long, just getting food was even more difficult than it had been previously.”
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
foxla.com
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
beverlypress.com
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Metro Plans to Start Construction This Year on 605 Freeway Widening in Cerritos
Metro and Caltrans plan to widen the 605 Freeway in the city of Cerritos, with construction anticipated this year. Though Metro claims the mile-long, $30+ million “Southbound Interstate 605 from State Route 91 to South Street Improvements” project is multimodal, the project would not add any multimodal features that aren’t already there.
