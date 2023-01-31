Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies need assistance tracking down a man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa Sheriff's Office says the vehicle burglaries took place during early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says at around 5:30 a.m. an unidentified black male suspect entered...
WJHG-TV
911 call connectivity issues in Walton and surrounding counties
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of Friday morning, several agencies in the Panhandle are experiencing connectivity issues. That’s according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO and surrounding counties are experiencing connectivity issues with hard lines and 9-1-1. Officials say if the line is disconnected, call back.
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
Two men charged after fatal attack in Callaway
Ed. Note: An incorrect photo of Lavar Hills was released to the media from law enforcement. The story has been updated with the correct photo of Hills. News 13 regrets the error. CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men are facing felony charges after one of them allegedly beat a man with a rake. The victim […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Assists Panama City Beach Police in Arrest of Larry and Michelle Whitehead in Orange Hill Community
On February 1, 2023, the Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police Department in the execution of an arrest and search warrant in rural Washington County. Washington County Investigations was contacted by Panama City Beach Police Department Investigations in regard to an investigation into the...
WJHG-TV
Walton Co. Fire District celebrates new fire trucks
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County first responders honored an old tradition Thursday to celebrate the Walton County Fire Rescue’s two new fire trucks. Coined as a “push-in” ceremony, new trucks are washed off and then pushed into an apparatus bay. The tradition dates back to when firefighters used horses to pull fire equipment. The horses could not be backed into the bay, so the equipment was disconnected, washed, then pushed back into the shelter by firefighters.
wdhn.com
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
Walton County Fire Rescue receives two new fire engines
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For years Walton County Fire Rescue has been trying to get new engines to modernize the department. On Thursday two more trucks arrived at Station 2 near DeFuniak Springs. Each cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson said the engines were designed by firefighters, to be […]
Florida man confesses to stealing DJ equipment worth $65K, pawned for $21K: Niceville Police
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars in Okaloosa County charged with stealing nearly $65,000 in DJ and sound equipment and pawning it off for cash. According to the Niceville Police Department arrest report, 44-year-old Donnie Lee Roop allegedly stole the equipment from two storage units at 216 Government Ave. Roop, […]
Man found guilty in Panama City Beach homeless camp murder
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon a jury convicted a 58-year-old man of beating another transient to death with a rebar. Panama City Beach Police arrested Charles Strickland for the murder of Clifford Lowrey in November 2020. PCBPD were called to an area behind ABC Fine Wine and Spirits in search of […]
WEAR
58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man charged with stalking a child
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was charged with the aggravated stalking of a child Monday after a 13-year-old told a school resource deputy that he had been following her home from school, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. Jose Alejandro Garcia Crespin,...
Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
Man arrested after allegedly following 13-year-old girl home, giving her gifts: Fort Walton Beach Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An officer with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to Bruner Middle School on Jan. 30 after a 16-year-old girl told her School Resource Officer she was being followed home from school. According to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, the teen told her SRO […]
Panama City woman facing major drug charges
Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman was selling meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, and cocaine out of her home, Panama City police said Thursday. The case originated out of the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit. Officers got a search warrant for Janelle Marie Lizana, 35, home and found more than 28 grams […]
WJHG-TV
Man charged for stalking teen girl, police say
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was taken in custody after being accused of stalking a teen girl, according to Fort Walton Beach Police Department. On Monday morning, an officer met with the School Resource Deputy at Bruner Middle School, who said a 13-year-old girl had approached him and said an older Hispanic male had been following her home.
wdhn.com
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
WEAR
Police: 2 men arrested after assaulting DeFuniak Springs police officer at McDonald's
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. -- DeFuniak Springs police arrested two men after they say one of them pepper sprayed an officer in a McDonald's parking lot before fleeing the scene Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to a DeFuniak Springs McDonald's location after receiving a call that two individuals were sitting in...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichol’s fatal beating at hands of Memphis police
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Longtime wiregrass law enforcement official, Tony Helms, reacts to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis officers. Sheriff Helms, who’s in his third term as Sheriff, says 95% of law enforcement nationwide do their job to protect and serve, and when something like the Tyree Nichols deadly beating happens at the hands of police officers, unfortunately, it puts all officers in a bad light.
holmescounty.news
Single-vehicle crash leaves Slocomb man dead
A 59-year-old Slocomb man died in a single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Sunday in Holmes County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the man was traveling south on State Road 171 in a pickup truck when the vehicle ran off the roadway with its right side tires causing the driver to make a steering correction to the left.
Comments / 0