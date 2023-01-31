WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County first responders honored an old tradition Thursday to celebrate the Walton County Fire Rescue’s two new fire trucks. Coined as a “push-in” ceremony, new trucks are washed off and then pushed into an apparatus bay. The tradition dates back to when firefighters used horses to pull fire equipment. The horses could not be backed into the bay, so the equipment was disconnected, washed, then pushed back into the shelter by firefighters.

16 HOURS AGO