Minot, ND

Hockey: Stellar trio of upperclassmen leading Minot Girls Hockey

KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBemD_0kWvYUwK00

However you slice it, Jillian Ackerman has been the WDA’s best goalie this season, leading the league in save percentage, goals against average, wins, and shutouts.

“I definitely have mentally improved and gotten a lot stronger which helps me on ice a lot and just going the extra mile and doing things helping me get better every day,” Ackerman said

“Jillian is just the real deal. She is always going to keep us in a game. She’s just a competitor so you know she’s going to bring her best every single night As far as goaltending, she’s just super consistent all around,” Co-Head Coach Makayla Neuhalfen said.

Senior forwards Payton Lang and Taylyn Cope have provided offensive support for Ackerman, as both are near the top of the WDA in goals and assists with a combined 33 points.

I love playing with Payton and I guess I could say I hopes playing with me too, but it’s definitely a team effort there. We wouldn’t have these points if it weren’t for each other and it weren’t for Brynn Hanson with us,” Cope said.

“It’s great always having someone you can always count on is awesome, I love playing with her,” Lang said.

These elements are just a part what’s made the Majettes one of two West Region teams to reach eight wins.

“This year we have a lot of depth on the team. We have 12 forwards and six defenders. They can all play really solid hockey, where in years past, we maybe only had two solid lines so I just think our depth this year is the biggest gamechanger,” Neuhalfen said.

With six seniors on the team, having the state tournament in Minot brings added motivation to send that senior class off in style.

“The hope is to bring it back home in our hometown, but we have to keep it game by game and it just depends on these next couple of games of where we stand in the state and just play as a team and that’s where we’ll end up,” Cope said.

KX News

KX News

