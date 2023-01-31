Read full article on original website
Related
India star hits back at Australia great for explosive claim
Ravichandran Ashwin fired back at Australia great Ian Healy after the latter accused Team India of instructing groundsmen to prepare “unfair” pitches for the upcoming four-match Test series against the Kangaroos. The legendary Australian wicketkeeper’s explosive claim came days ahead of the first Test between the two sides in Nagpur. “I think if they produce […] The post India star hits back at Australia great for explosive claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Arrogant, stupid’ Australia legend slammed for ‘unfair’ India remarks
Australia legend Ian Healy was slammed online after he made an explosive claim about Team India ahead of the Test series between the two sides. After beating Sri Lanka and New Zealand in limited-overs cricket in recent days, the Rohit Sharma-led team will return to Test match action against Australia in Nagpur next week.
PlayStation 5 Beta will introduce Discord, VRR support, more.
After sources revealed its arrival, Sony officially announced that Discord voice chat is coming to PlayStation 5 (PS5), alongside VRR support for 1440p resolutions and more via the beta. In their official blog post, Sony announced that various new features will be coming to the PS5. This includes the much-awaited...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0