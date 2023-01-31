ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, MN

Three found dead in pickup truck in Bloomington parking lot

Three people died Wednesday night in what Bloomington police are calling a murder-suicide. Officers responded about 8:25 p.m. to a parking lot near the southwest corner of the France Avenue S. and Interstate 494 intersection, after somebody saw a man slumped over inside a pickup truck and called police. The...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Richfield school shooter pleads guilty to killing 15-year-old student

A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday, a year to the day after he shot two of his peers in their chests outside a Richfield high school, killing one and critically injuring the other. With his plea, Fernando Valdez-Alvarez of Minneapolis agreed to a presumed sentence of 23½ years for...
RICHFIELD, MN
Coon Rapids Felon Charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Coon Rapids man has been charged in a criminal complaint for illegal possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger. According to court documents, on December 29, 2022, officers with the Coon Rapids Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Lewis Edward Byrd III, 45. Byrd, a felon with a prior sexual assault conviction, was arrested for violations related to his status as a predatory offender. After the arrest, officers searched Byrd’s vehicle and found a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in a pillowcase behind the driver’s seat. Further investigation revealed that Byrd purchased the firearm from a private seller earlier in December 2022. Law enforcement contacted the seller who confirmed the sale of the firearm and said that Byrd stated he was not a felon.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Bradley Louis Martinez – Tashungmanitou Hunshe Hokshila (Lame Wolf Boy)

July 25, 1979 - January 27, 2023. Bradley Martinez – Tashungmanitou Hunshē Hokshila (Lame Wolf Boy) – age 43 of Crystal, Minnesota, journeyed to the spirit world on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born July 25, 1979, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Elva Martinez and Bradley (BJ) Senogles.
CRYSTAL, MN
University of Minnesota graduates will walk across stage this spring after all

The University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus announced Tuesday that it will hold two large graduation ceremonies this spring and a series of smaller events that allow students to be individually recognized. After the university announced this fall that renovations at the 3M Arena at Mariucci could alter its graduation...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

