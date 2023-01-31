Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
The Bucket of Blood SaloonThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Early Days of Como ParkThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Police Chief John O'Connor and the O'Connor Layover AgreementThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Three found dead in pickup truck in Bloomington parking lot
Three people died Wednesday night in what Bloomington police are calling a murder-suicide. Officers responded about 8:25 p.m. to a parking lot near the southwest corner of the France Avenue S. and Interstate 494 intersection, after somebody saw a man slumped over inside a pickup truck and called police. The...
redlakenationnews.com
Girl, 14, incompetent to stand trial for now in death of 1-year-old sister at Minneapolis shelter
A 14-year-old girl was found incompetent at this time to stand trial for manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old sister in a downtown Minneapolis shelter last summer and is living under court-ordered child protection with a relative in St. Paul, court records say. Child protection records obtained this week...
redlakenationnews.com
Richfield school shooter pleads guilty to killing 15-year-old student
A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday, a year to the day after he shot two of his peers in their chests outside a Richfield high school, killing one and critically injuring the other. With his plea, Fernando Valdez-Alvarez of Minneapolis agreed to a presumed sentence of 23½ years for...
redlakenationnews.com
People of Color and Indigenous Caucus Statement on the Anniversary of Amir Locke's Death
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The People of Color and Indigenous Caucus issued the following statement on the anniversary of Amir Lock’s death:. “It has been one year since Amir Locke was shot and killed during a no-knock warrant. Amir was wrongfully executed by the Minneapolis Police Department. Amir Lock...
redlakenationnews.com
Coon Rapids Felon Charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Coon Rapids man has been charged in a criminal complaint for illegal possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger. According to court documents, on December 29, 2022, officers with the Coon Rapids Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Lewis Edward Byrd III, 45. Byrd, a felon with a prior sexual assault conviction, was arrested for violations related to his status as a predatory offender. After the arrest, officers searched Byrd’s vehicle and found a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in a pillowcase behind the driver’s seat. Further investigation revealed that Byrd purchased the firearm from a private seller earlier in December 2022. Law enforcement contacted the seller who confirmed the sale of the firearm and said that Byrd stated he was not a felon.
redlakenationnews.com
Bradley Louis Martinez – Tashungmanitou Hunshe Hokshila (Lame Wolf Boy)
July 25, 1979 - January 27, 2023. Bradley Martinez – Tashungmanitou Hunshē Hokshila (Lame Wolf Boy) – age 43 of Crystal, Minnesota, journeyed to the spirit world on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born July 25, 1979, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Elva Martinez and Bradley (BJ) Senogles.
redlakenationnews.com
University of Minnesota graduates will walk across stage this spring after all
The University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus announced Tuesday that it will hold two large graduation ceremonies this spring and a series of smaller events that allow students to be individually recognized. After the university announced this fall that renovations at the 3M Arena at Mariucci could alter its graduation...
Comments / 0