Fort Myers, FL

Proposed bill aiming to keep drivers out of left lane if they are not passing

By Hope Salman
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — We’ve all been stuck behind a driver in the left lane who doesn’t seem to be in a hurry.

If you stay too long in the fast lane and don’t move over, you could be facing a penalty starting as soon as next year.

Representative Jenna Persons-Mullicka from Fort Myers just proposed a bill to get drivers out of the left lane if they are not passing someone.

The law would only apply on road streets or highways where the speed limit is at least 65 miles per hour.

“If people actually took driver’s ed, they would know it’s called the passing lane. Meaning if you are getting around a car, you should be in it and if you are not, get back in the traveling lane, which is the middle lane,” said driver Devyn Kansas.

If it passes, the police could stop and ticket you.

