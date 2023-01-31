Read full article on original website
KOCO
Richard Glossip’s wife reacts to Oklahoma AG ordering review of death penalty case
OKLAHOMA CITY — The wife of death row inmate Richard Glossip is speaking out after Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond ordered an independent counsel to review his death penalty case. "We were actually on the phone together when we found out, and that was incredible news," Lea Glossip said....
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
KFOR
Longtime Oklahoma high school teacher arrested for allegedly raping a former student
A Mustang High School science teacher was arrested this week on several charges, including rape and lewd acts of a minor. Longtime Oklahoma high school teacher arrested for …. A Mustang High School science teacher was arrested this week on several charges, including rape and lewd acts of a minor.
KOKI FOX 23
ODOC investigation results announced, 275 defendants convicted
OKLA. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) announced the results of a long-term investigation into the use of contraband cell phones to instigate and coordinate criminal activity from within correctional facilities. “Contraband is a public safety issue, and deploying all available resources to combat it must be a...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
KOKI FOX 23
Police say standoff with suspect in Oregon torture case has been ‘resolved’
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Update: 6:29 a.m. EST Feb. 1, 2023: The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman told The Associated Press. Original story:. Grants Pass...
ODOC Investigation Leads To More Than 200 Convictions
A long-term investigation lead to 275 convictions related to witness retaliation and tampering, shootings and drug trafficking, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The department said four corrections officers were also prosecuted for distributing drugs and money laundering. According to ODOC, agents also seized more than 1,000 pounds of...
Oklahoma AG dismisses lawsuit filed after scathing federal audit
Oklahoma's Attorney General has dismissed a lawsuit that was filed in the wake of a federal audit.
KOKI FOX 23
AG dismisses lawsuit, turns attention to state officials in investigation of COVID-19 relief funds
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced Tuesday that he dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state’s former attorney general related to the handling of federal COVID-19 relief dollars. In August 2022, former Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed a lawsuit after a federal audit...
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
kosu.org
Oklahoma AG Drummond drops lawsuit against vendor, says state actors 'ultimately responsible'
The suit had been filed by previous Attorney General John O’Connor in the wake of news that millions in federal funds had been spent with little government oversight. The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, was a federal program that gave states millions of dollars to help students’ families recover from the pandemic by aiding with educational expenses. Oklahoma gave Florida-based company ClassWallet a no-bid contract to manage the program, Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet.
KOKI FOX 23
Former CFO of company with Oklahoma offices pleads guilty to tax and bank fraud
TULSA, Okla. — A former chief financial officer for a company with Oklahoma offices pleaded guilty after failing to pay the IRS $3.6 million in income and social security tax withholdings and embezzling more than $130,000 from employer’s bank account. Paul B. Bowker fled the U.S. three years...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes more than $500,000 of meth
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized more than half a million dollars worth of methamphetamine, according to OBN. An OBN social media post says on Jan. 31, 2023, OBN agents seized 114 kilos of methamphetamine with a street value of more than a half million dollars. OBN Director Donnie...
Former Assistant General Counsel for OSDE fired hours after January state board meeting
Lori Murphy, former Assistant General Counsel, showed up to the January 26 Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting wearing a “Trans Ally” mask. Later that day, she was fired.
Former boutique owner pleads guilty to bank fraud, money laundering
An Oklahoma woman has plead guilty to bank fraud and money laundering after obtaining a loan for her former boutique.
Oklahoma Pharmacy Board unanimously approves new rules for shipping mail-order medications
The Oklahoma Pharmacy Board unanimously approved new rules Wednesday that would regulate how Oklahomans receive mail-order medications.
readfrontier.org
Oklahoma Watch: Oklahoma Attorney General says vendor not to blame for misspent education relief funds
Oklahoma’s attorney general on Tuesday dismissed the state’s lawsuit against a vendor hired to distribute federal education pandemic relief funds, finding the allegations made under his predecessor “almost wholly without merit.”. Former Attorney General John O’Connor filed the lawsuit in August, alleging Florida-based Kleo, the parent company...
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
pryorinfopub.com
Group forms to oppose upcoming vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A coalition of community, business and law enforcement leaders filed papers with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission this week to oppose State Question 820, the effort to legalize recreational marijuana. Voters go to the polls March 7 to vote on the proposal during a special election. Former...
