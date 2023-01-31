The suit had been filed by previous Attorney General John O’Connor in the wake of news that millions in federal funds had been spent with little government oversight. The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, was a federal program that gave states millions of dollars to help students’ families recover from the pandemic by aiding with educational expenses. Oklahoma gave Florida-based company ClassWallet a no-bid contract to manage the program, Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO