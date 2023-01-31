ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOKI FOX 23

ODOC investigation results announced, 275 defendants convicted

OKLA. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) announced the results of a long-term investigation into the use of contraband cell phones to instigate and coordinate criminal activity from within correctional facilities. “Contraband is a public safety issue, and deploying all available resources to combat it must be a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

ODOC Investigation Leads To More Than 200 Convictions

A long-term investigation lead to 275 convictions related to witness retaliation and tampering, shootings and drug trafficking, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The department said four corrections officers were also prosecuted for distributing drugs and money laundering. According to ODOC, agents also seized more than 1,000 pounds of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma AG Drummond drops lawsuit against vendor, says state actors 'ultimately responsible'

The suit had been filed by previous Attorney General John O’Connor in the wake of news that millions in federal funds had been spent with little government oversight. The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, was a federal program that gave states millions of dollars to help students’ families recover from the pandemic by aiding with educational expenses. Oklahoma gave Florida-based company ClassWallet a no-bid contract to manage the program, Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes more than $500,000 of meth

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized more than half a million dollars worth of methamphetamine, according to OBN. An OBN social media post says on Jan. 31, 2023, OBN agents seized 114 kilos of methamphetamine with a street value of more than a half million dollars. OBN Director Donnie...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Oklahoma Watch: Oklahoma Attorney General says vendor not to blame for misspent education relief funds

Oklahoma’s attorney general on Tuesday dismissed the state’s lawsuit against a vendor hired to distribute federal education pandemic relief funds, finding the allegations made under his predecessor “almost wholly without merit.”. Former Attorney General John O’Connor filed the lawsuit in August, alleging Florida-based Kleo, the parent company...
OKLAHOMA STATE

