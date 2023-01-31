Read full article on original website
The USS Lexington in Corpus ChristiEast Coast TravelerCorpus Christi, TX
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared at the Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Tuesday night for a "Parent Empowerment Night." He used the forum to push his strategy for education in Texas, particularly the use of education savings accounts.
Driscoll Children's Hospital hope to hire 1,000+ more employees
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted a job fair Thursday at the Silverado Smokehouse and had a pretty good turnout. Marketing, accounting, finance, logistics, supply chain, human resources, housekeeping and maintenance are some of the openings the hospital scouted for. Keeping DCH running smoothly means hiring more...
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Texas in what may be seen as the next key move in announcing a 2024 Presidential run. DeSantis, who is favored to win the Republican nomination, is heading to Texas next month to headline two significant GOP fundraising events. He will headline the following two events:
Is Medical Marijuana Something Texans Want Legalized?
The 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway in Austin and one issue that may or may not come up during the session is medical marijuana. It's not an issue that the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker have been vocal about, but Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been very vocal in his support of medical marijuana.
Let's Glow event looks to inspire students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — C3 stands for Career, College, and Community and provides students the ability to learn and meet local college representatives, industry professionals, trade schools, military recruiters, and community organizations all in one place. Teachers and staff are focused on preparing students for life after graduation and...
Population of homeless in Corpus Christi appears to be growing
Kyle Kanutson, the president of the non-profit organization Homeless Issues Partnership, has dedicated his life to helping people in need.
Discharge planner organizes transitional plan for inmates
The Nueces County Jail has implemented a new program for inmates that offers a plan to get them help before they're discharged from the facility.
"A colossal giveaway": A tax break for big polluters is also starving public schools in Texas
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. Gliding through the shallow channel on the north side of Corpus Christi Bay, you will see stubborn remnants of a barrier island estuary that was once home to vast oyster beds, seagrass meadows, teeming fish nurseries and abundant alligators. You will see dolphins, terns, maybe even a roseate spoonbill. "You still see glimpses of the natural beauty," said Jennifer Hilliard, 56, over the growl of dredgers that were deepening the channel to accommodate larger tankers. Hilliard, a former architect, is treasurer of the Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association. She and her partner, Tom Daley, 67, took me on a boat tour of the waters they have both fished since childhood. "I'm just hoping it won't all be destroyed," Hilliard said.
First responders shorten response times in rural Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last decade, Jim Wells County has seen an increase in the need for emergency services. Crashes such as Wednesday's on State Hwy. 44 near Alice are part of the reason non-profit HALO-Flight set up a base in Alice more than 10 years ago.
Greg Abbott Considers New Election in Texas After Ballot Issues Discovered
The governor said the shortage of ballot paper may "necessitate new elections."
Texas lawmakers set to discuss property tax relief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deadline to pay property taxes came and went earlier this week, and it has many Texans wondering about the prospect of property tax relief. It's something that has been a priority among lawmakers in the current legislative session in Austin. With more than 60...
foxsanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage
AUSTIN — The Governor of Texas has asked Texans to report any property damage from this week's winter weather. Texans are asked to submit an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. With ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas, there have been many broken tree branches that have affected power lines causing localized power outages.
The Kleberg-Kenedy junior livestock show
Students filled the J.K. Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville to proudly show off what they've been working on over the past several months
Gulf Coast Humane Society sees highest month for adoptions in 78 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society has some exciting news for the month of January. The clinic has more than 200 adoptions under its belt for the month, which is the most the facility has had in 78 years for any month. Gulf Coast Humane Society...
Nueces County given a deadline to respond to medical examiner lawsuit
A local law firm, Gowan Elizando LLP., is giving Nueces County a deadline to respond to their allegations of wrongdoing in regards to two former medical examiners with the county.
The tradition continues: STTR 64th Annual Trail Ride kicks off in Edroy
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you plan on driving along State Highway 181 over the next week -- keep your eyes open for a South Texas tradition. Now in its 64th year, the South Texas Trail Riders are once again setting out on horseback for a 150 mile journey.
If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now
While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
Citizens urged to be cautious with potential city employee imposters
Reports have been made to the city this week about people posing as Corpus Christi Water department employees wanting to come inside homes for water quality testing
Experts weigh in on Rio Grande Valley rental property prices
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You may have heard that prices on rent are going down across the nation but things are not quite the same in the Rio Grande Valley. Craig Grove the owner and operator of GRT Realty in Brownsville said with more people needing to rent than available properties it creates […]
