Driscoll Children's Hospital hope to hire 1,000+ more employees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted a job fair Thursday at the Silverado Smokehouse and had a pretty good turnout. Marketing, accounting, finance, logistics, supply chain, human resources, housekeeping and maintenance are some of the openings the hospital scouted for. Keeping DCH running smoothly means hiring more...
Is Medical Marijuana Something Texans Want Legalized?

The 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway in Austin and one issue that may or may not come up during the session is medical marijuana. It's not an issue that the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker have been vocal about, but Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been very vocal in his support of medical marijuana.
Let's Glow event looks to inspire students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — C3 stands for Career, College, and Community and provides students the ability to learn and meet local college representatives, industry professionals, trade schools, military recruiters, and community organizations all in one place. Teachers and staff are focused on preparing students for life after graduation and...
"A colossal giveaway": A tax break for big polluters is also starving public schools in Texas

This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. Gliding through the shallow channel on the north side of Corpus Christi Bay, you will see stubborn remnants of a barrier island estuary that was once home to vast oyster beds, seagrass meadows, teeming fish nurseries and abundant alligators. You will see dolphins, terns, maybe even a roseate spoonbill. "You still see glimpses of the natural beauty," said Jennifer Hilliard, 56, over the growl of dredgers that were deepening the channel to accommodate larger tankers. Hilliard, a former architect, is treasurer of the Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association. She and her partner, Tom Daley, 67, took me on a boat tour of the waters they have both fished since childhood. "I'm just hoping it won't all be destroyed," Hilliard said.
Texas lawmakers set to discuss property tax relief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deadline to pay property taxes came and went earlier this week, and it has many Texans wondering about the prospect of property tax relief. It's something that has been a priority among lawmakers in the current legislative session in Austin. With more than 60...
Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage

AUSTIN — The Governor of Texas has asked Texans to report any property damage from this week's winter weather. Texans are asked to submit an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. With ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas, there have been many broken tree branches that have affected power lines causing localized power outages.
If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now

While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
