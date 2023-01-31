ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
GV Wire

Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million

Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
SELMA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Alleged Selma Cop Killer Is Convicted Felon. A Look at His Record.

The suspect in custody for the killing of a Selma police officer is well known to the court system. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel Michael Dixon, 23 of Selma, and charged him with murder, three firearms counts, and one count of violating probation. He is accused of...
SELMA, CA
KGET

Ex-Target employee pleads no contest to embezzling $34K

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon receiving an urgent phone call while working at the Target on Stockdale Highway, Becky Fernandez removed tens of thousands of dollars from a store safe and delivered the money to an unknown man in a van near Buena Vista Road, she told police. It wasn’t until she returned to work […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Settlement reached on fertilizer company lawsuit in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the city of Hanford announced they considered and approved a settlement agreement with Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC (Helena). City officials say the agreement was reached through mediation and fully resolves a legal dispute between the City and Helena that dates back to a land deal in 2014. As part of […]
HANFORD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands

February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
newsnationnow.com

Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

3 dead dogs, 18 live ones found at Taft home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized 18 dogs from a trash-filled home in Taft this month, according to a search warrant. Officers also found three dead dogs and two cats. On. Jan. 6, an officer investigated a complaint in the 300 block of A street after the reporting party provided photos of […]
TAFT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy