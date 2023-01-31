Read full article on original website
California Attorney General Bonta Issues Statement on Death of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday issued the following statement on the death of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., who died in the line of duty on Tuesday, January 31, 2023:. “I join Californians in mourning the tragic loss of Officer...
Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million
Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
Tulare County settles $32 million child negligence case
Tulare County has agreed to pay $32 million to a Lindsay family after the family's lawyer says an infant boy suffered permanent brain damage as a result of the county's Child Welfare Services' failure to respond to reports of child abuse.
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
Alleged Selma Cop Killer Is Convicted Felon. A Look at His Record.
The suspect in custody for the killing of a Selma police officer is well known to the court system. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel Michael Dixon, 23 of Selma, and charged him with murder, three firearms counts, and one count of violating probation. He is accused of...
Tulare County man sentenced to life in prison for suffocating his wife to death
Victor Lopez, 37, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his 31-year-old wife Samantha Lopez, a former Sierra View Hospital social worker in 2018.
Ex-Target employee pleads no contest to embezzling $34K
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon receiving an urgent phone call while working at the Target on Stockdale Highway, Becky Fernandez removed tens of thousands of dollars from a store safe and delivered the money to an unknown man in a van near Buena Vista Road, she told police. It wasn’t until she returned to work […]
Settlement reached on fertilizer company lawsuit in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the city of Hanford announced they considered and approved a settlement agreement with Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC (Helena). City officials say the agreement was reached through mediation and fully resolves a legal dispute between the City and Helena that dates back to a land deal in 2014. As part of […]
Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands
February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
$32M settlement obtained for child suffering brain damage
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An infant boy who suffered permanent brain damage as a result of Tulare County Child Welfare Services’ failure to respond to reports of child abuse has obtained a $32 million settlement against the county. The official report says, beginning in March 2020, the complainant named J.G. was the subject of numerous […]
Former Bakersfield police officer says department’s culture included corruption at the highest ranks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Damacio Diaz found himself on the other side of the law when he was convicted and sentenced for his role in selling drugs stolen from a Bakersfield Police Department evidence room. “People discovered who I was, what my background was, and I was assaulted by numerous inmates,” Diaz told 17 News. […]
Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
Family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. says ‘Killing County’ series is a way to hold police accountable
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. — an off-the-books informant who was killed by police in 2013 — says their participation in “Killing County” was therapeutic and a way to finally process what happened 10 years ago. The Hulu series “Killing County” highlights Ramirez’s death at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel […]
Students turn sheet metal into beautiful art at California State Prison Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Students in the Sheet Metal Program at California State Prison Corcoran are using art as a way to beautify the institution. They are creating colorful plants out of pieces of sheet metal. These art pieces are replacing water-hungry plants to help with the drought. People...
Death row inmate responsible for infamous Santa Barbara County killing dies in prison
He was one of the longest serving inmates on California’s Death Row, convicted of the brutal murder of a six-year-old Santa Barbara County boy. Malcolm Joseph Robbins was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday. Prison officials believe the 63-year-old man died from natural causes.
3 dead dogs, 18 live ones found at Taft home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized 18 dogs from a trash-filled home in Taft this month, according to a search warrant. Officers also found three dead dogs and two cats. On. Jan. 6, an officer investigated a complaint in the 300 block of A street after the reporting party provided photos of […]
23-Year-Old Convicted Felon Kills Selma Police Officer, Fresno County Sheriff's Office Reports
January 31, 2023 - Fresno County Sheriff Department officials report around 11:45 A.M. on Tuesday, a homeowner flagged down a Selma Police officer patrolling the 2600 block of Pine Street regarding a man being on her property. As the officer went to make contact, the man fired several shots, striking the officer. The armed suspect ran from the scene.
A history of violence: Street gangs, cartels strong in Tulare County
A small memorial of candles and flowers sit under a portion of yellow crime scene tape circling the Goshen home where six people were gunned down this month. A teddy bear lays nearby with a cross. The Parraz family was massacred nearly two weeks ago. The victims included a 16-year-old...
