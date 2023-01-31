NEWKIRK — Two Blackwell residents are free on bond while a third is on the lam after animal cruelty charges were filed against them in Kay County District Court. Craig Allen Bergman, 42, Melonie Ann Marie Bartlett, 42, and Serrissa Marie Jessica Campbell, 25, are facing eight felony charges of cruelty to animals and one count of conspiracy after officials visited their home and found dogs and cats being kept in crates in a room reportedly covered in feces and urine.

