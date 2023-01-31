ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Feb. 2

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:10 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Angle Parkerson. At 9:03 a.m. Tonkawa police advised of a controlled burn on Highway 60 and 108th Road. At 2:46 p.m. Ponca City police confirmed warrants on William Delk. At...
KAY COUNTY, OK
cushingcitizen.com

Payne County Arrests

The following arrests were made between January 11, 2023, 2022 and January 17, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Joseph Lawrence Gilick Stillwater—Assult and Battery upon a medical care provider Jonothan Christian Wilson Stillwater–Driving under the influence of Alcohol, Public Intoxication Hoa Van Le Stillwater– Domestic Abuse In Presence of a Minor…
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Deferred sentence handed down in animal cruelty case

NEWKIRK — Fred Roy Warrior Jr., 24, Ponca City, entered guilty pleas to a felony count of cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct with a firearm in Kay County District Court. Warrior is ordered to serve 15 weekends in the county jail as part of...
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
CUSHING, OK
KOCO

Woman, dog stabbed during Stillwater attack

STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman and dog were stabbed in an attack this week in Stillwater. Kiauna Franklin was moved to the ICU after being stabbed in her throat and her chest, according to her mother Christine Jones. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. "This...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Man arrested after pistol-whipping woman in Stillwater

STILLWATER (KOKH) - A man is behind bars after assaulting a woman in Stillwater on Wednesday. Reports say Donald Laver threatened to kill a woman before hitting her in the head with a pistol and firing the gun into a wall near her. The victim tried to escape but Laver reportedly continued assaulting her and prevented her from leaving.
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Three Blackwell residents charged with eight counts of animal cruelty

NEWKIRK — Two Blackwell residents are free on bond while a third is on the lam after animal cruelty charges were filed against them in Kay County District Court. Craig Allen Bergman, 42, Melonie Ann Marie Bartlett, 42, and Serrissa Marie Jessica Campbell, 25, are facing eight felony charges of cruelty to animals and one count of conspiracy after officials visited their home and found dogs and cats being kept in crates in a room reportedly covered in feces and urine.
BLACKWELL, OK
Pawhuska Journal

Osage County officer indicted by grand jury

A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City teen arrested in Kansas following pursuit

WELLINGTON, Kan. — A police chase initiated in Wellington resulted in the arrest of Ponca City resident Owen Eugene Legleiter, 18, on Monday afternoon. The car chase started when Wellington Police discovered Legleiter was driving a stolen vehicle. Wellington officers called off the pursuit, and Conway Springs police resumed the chase, ending just southeast of Clearwater at around 3 p.m.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Jan. 25-31

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 25-31 include:. John Joseph Allen, 40, Ponca City, DUI. Dylan William Ball, 27, Ponca City, larceny. Melonie Marie Bartlett, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals. Craig Allen Bergman, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals.
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Perry resident killed in accident near Morrison

MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry resident was killed and that another is injured following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 5:26 p.m. Feb. 2 on U.S. 64 west of County Road 305, four miles east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that a...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit

Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Police logs Jan. 26-28

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:45 a.m. police arrested Ashley Nist at 7th and Walnut for driving with out a license and no insurance. At 2:17 a.m. police took a report on a female that was attacked by a dog in the 300 block of north Formable.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Kay County Health Department Mobile unit set to visit Tonkawa

PONCA CITY — Scott Haywood, spokesman for the Kay County Health Department, said the mobile unit will be in Tonkawa 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Feb. 9. Staff on board the Mobile Wellness Unit can give immunizations, conduct COVID testing, STI testing, blood pressure checks, pregnancy tests, complete WIC, Soonercare and Medicaid enrollment and conduct glucose, cholesterol and hearing screenings.
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Newkirk and Blackwell firefighters assist Cowley County fire crews

COWLEY COUNTY — Newkirk and Blackwell firefighters traveled to Cowley County wednesday to assist Kansas firefighters from Arkansas City, Winfield, Udall and South Haven with a structure fire. At 7:08 a.m. Arkansas City firefighters responded to a fire reported on the southwest side of Cowley County on 11th Road.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Journal Tribune

TOWN HALL: Your questions about the Blackwell Hospital answered

Leaders of Stillwater Medical Center – Blackwell told community members Thursday that securing additional federal funding may be the only way to keep the local hospital open. “The alternative is to not have a hospital at all,” said Steven Taylor, the hospital’s CEO. “If you’re running a...
STILLWATER, OK
KSN News

Wellington woman dies after crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wellington woman died after a car she was in crashed during a chase in west Wichita Saturday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was a passenger in a car that deputies tried to stop on Kellogg Drive around 5:20 a.m. Deputies say they tried to pull the […]
WICHITA, KS

