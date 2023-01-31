Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Beekmantown High School girls bowling undefeated with two matches to go
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Consistency is key for any sports team. An easy way to measure consistency is how often a team can string back-to-back wins together. Few usually can say they’ve done it all season, but for Beekmantown High School girls’ bowling, they have the right to say it.
mynbc5.com
No spectators allowed at Grand Isle Supervisory Union games after basketball fight
ALBURGH, Vt. — No fans will be allowed to attend home games in the Grand Isle Supervisory Union after a60-year-old man died following a fight at Alburgh Middle School on Tuesday. The district sent out a letter to families on Thursday announcing the ban, which will be in place...
Man Dies After Wild Brawl at Vermont Middle School Basketball Game
A 60-year-old man died after a scrap broke out among crowd members at a basketball game between rival middle schools in Vermont on Tuesday, authorities said. The brawl occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the Alburgh Community Education Center, with officers responding to a report of a “large fight involving multiple spectators,” according to a release from the Vermont State Police. It was unclear what sparked the brawl at the seventh- and eighth-graders’ game, with footage of the incident showing a number of adults rushing the court to trade blows. Several people, including the victim, identified by police as Russell Giroux of Alburgh, left the school immediately after the fight. Giroux later sought medical attention and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His death is under active investigation. Both middle schools involved in the game released statements on the matter, with Alburgh school officials saying the community had been “shocked and saddened” by Giroux’s death.@CNN Man killed at middle school basketball game in Vermont pic.twitter.com/XeemBOl042— dpat (@HalfBaked802) February 1, 2023 Read it at TMZ
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: 60-y/o man dies after fight at middle school basketball game
A 60-year-old man died after taking part in a large fight that erupted at a middle school basketball game in Vermont Tuesday night. Video posted on social media showed at least two players joining the brawl between numerous adults near the center of the court. The fight broke out around 7 p.m. after a seventh- and eighth-grade game between teams from Alburgh and St. Albans City, local news outlet WCAX reported.
ABC News
Spectator dies after melee at middle school basketball game
ALBURGH, Vt. -- A brawl broke out among spectators at a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont, and a 60-year-old man who participated in the fight died, police said. State troopers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center just before 7 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a...
mynbc5.com
Empire State Winter Games kicks off with cowboy-themed opening ceremony
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Nearly two weeks after the FISU winter games finished in Lake Placid, another winter sporting competition in the village is already in full swing. The 43rd Empire State Winter Games kicked off on Thursday, Feb. 2, with its opening ceremony just outside the Mirror Lake Beach House on Parkside Drive. The festivities featured more than 2,000 amateur athletes set to compete in over 20 different sporting events on snow and ice.
mynbc5.com
Beekmantown High School football player to compete in All-American Game
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — One local high school football player will be making the trip to Orlando, Florida, to showcase his skills in his first-ever All-American game. Beekmantown High School junior Nathan Parliament will travel to the sunny "O-Town" to compete against other high school juniors from across the world in the 17th annual Offense-Defense All-American Bowl.
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid ski jumper to compete in FIS Ski Jumping World Cup
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Lake Placid native Tate Frantz has been skiing all his life. And now, the 17-year-old will make his World Cup ski jumping debut in his home town. Frantz spent the last two years traveling, living on his own and going to school while training and competing with the world's best ski jumpers.
mynbc5.com
Snow squalls Thursday night usher in bitter cold
Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet days with at least some sunshine. Intense snow squalls will blow through Thursday evening as an Arctic front arrives. This marks the leading edge of an intensely cold airmass. Many roads will become snow-covered as the squalls move from northwest to southeast!. Air temperatures...
vermontcatholic.org
Catholic Schools Week Mass draws hundreds of students to cathedral
They came from all 12 brick-and-mortar Catholic Schools in Vermont, from Barton to Brattleboro and Burlington to Bennington. About 460 students, teachers, staff and administrators represented their schools at the Catholic Schools Week Diocesan Mass Feb. 1 at The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington. Some came by bus, others...
WCAX
Longtime sailing center a casualty of Lake Champlain real estate boom
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease...
Mentoring Programs Help Vermont Youths But Desperately Need Volunteers
It doesn't take long to peg Hunter Townsend and Alex Gordon as old friends. It's clear in the way they reminisce, stumbling over details blurred by time, and in how comfortable they are pushing each other to try new things. A couple of years ago, the two flew in a small, single-engine plane, the adventurous Alex at the helm (alongside an instructor), the heights-averse Hunter sweating in the back.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
WCAX
2 Vt. towns get state development designation
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
mynbc5.com
Warming shelters in Vermont you can visit during extreme cold
With temperatures on Friday and Saturday expected to plummet below zero, some Vermonters may need to take advantage of emergency and warming shelters to stay out of the cold. Here is a list of places you can go if you don't have a safe place to be. >>>Click the video...
mynbc5.com
Multiple outdoor activities delayed or cancelled due to extreme cold weather
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Some ski resorts have chosen to suspend lift operations, while events like Plattsburgh's Tanneman Boom have already been rescheduled to next weekend. But the people who made those changes want people to know why it was the right decision. Lots of businesses and organizers have...
Peter Edelmann is Transforming an Essex Mall Into a Town Center and Vermont 'Experience'
Saturday night was all right for the 400-plus music fans in the Double E Performance Center in Essex listening to the band Get Together play the music of Elton John and Queen. While front person Josh Panda belted out a powerhouse version of "Rocket Man," images of stars and galaxies drifted behind him on a 60-foot-wide movie screen.
lakeplacidnews.com
Wind chill watch in effect Thursday night through Saturday evening
LAKE PLACID — The National Weather Service Tuesday, Jan. 31 issued a wind chill watch for northern New York and Vermont from late Thursday night through Saturday evening. It includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence and Warren counties in the Adirondack region. The NWS says that dangerously cold...
A Burlington Pup Visited Every Vermont Town — and Peed in Most, Too
Sophie, a 15-year-old shih tzu from Burlington, has made canine history: She's likely the first pup to have peed in nearly every town in the state — and she appears to be the first pooch to have visited each one. Stephanie Young, executive director of the 251 Club of...
