Broncos Donate Massive Trade Package for Vikings Rival
If anyone is going to salvage the for-now awful Russel Wilson trade executed by the Broncos 11 months ago, it will evidently be Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos hired Payton on Tuesday after an extensive head coaching search. NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Unbelievable: The Broncos spent today trying to hire DeMeco Ryans AGAIN today before he recommitted to the Texans, sources say. When he agreed to terms with the Texans, they moved and finalized Sean Payton.”
Sean Payton Salary to be Head Coach of the Denver Broncos is Staggering
The Denver Broncos head coach search is over. Denver agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 to 2022, and after just one season away from the game returns to head coach again in Mile High. With Payton under contract with the Saints, the Broncos traded a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in next year’s for the rights to hire Payton along with a 2024 third-round pick.
San Francisco Newspaper Calls Vikings QB an ‘Obvious’ Trade Candidate
Tom Brady retired Wednesday, the first definitive domino of the NFL’s annual quarterback carousel. He won’t join the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, or any team in 2023. He’s riding off into the sunset — with a golf course nearby. But with the 49ers bedlam at...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
atozsports.com
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
One Working Theory for Vikings Next WR2
Longtime Minnesota Vikings icon Adam Thielen could be too rich for the team’s blood in 2023, scheduled to incur a $19+ million cap hit against the books. Amid an offseason of roster change, Thielen may be a cap casualty, tradebait, or candidate for a paycut. K.J. Osborn, the team’s...
atozsports.com
One perfect prospect the Vikings must consider in the first round
The Minnesota Vikings don’t have to look too far for one potential first-round fit in the 2023 NFL Draft. John Michael-Schmitz was one of the best centers in the nation during his super senior season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Michael-Schmitz started all 12 games at center in 2022 and was tabbed as a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches and the media.
2023 NFL Draft: Projecting all 31 first-round picks
Tom Brady retired and there’s a chance another titanic move could come of Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers weighs dropping
NFL Coaches Think Rather Highly of Unsung Vikings Playmaker
Sporting News revealed its NFL awards for 2022 this week, and unsurprisingly, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson won Offensive Player of the Year honors. But Jefferson wasn’t the only Viking to grab attention from Sporting News, as the sports media entity detailed voting on behalf of NFC coaches for year-end awards.
Vikings Coach Advances to 2nd Round of Interviews for BAL Gig
The Minnesota Vikings have three coaches from the 2022 staff interviewing for other jobs around the NFL during the 2023 carousel. Keenan McCardell, the team’s current wide receivers coach, has a hat in the ring for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator job, and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is eyeing the Los Angeles Chargers OC gig.
Kirk Cousins Channels Mr. Perfect
One of the false narratives associated with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is that he “needs everything to be perfect” to succeed. The Vikings finished 2022 with a 13-4 record despite showcasing the NFL’s sixth-worst defense per DVOA, so Cousins emphatically dispelled the fallacious talking point once and for all.
Playoff Loss Still Stings for Vikings QB1
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowler in Las Vegas this week to participate in the NFL’s revamped Pro Bowl event. But he still has his team’s playoff loss to the New York Giants on his mind. Playoff Loss Still Stings for Vikings QB1. Cousins’...
Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason
The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but their search has slowed down for a good reason. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Wednesday that the team is still waiting on the future of Ejiro Evero before moving forward. Seifert notes that Evero is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals... The post Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Viking Has Tom Brady Retirement Token
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, GOAT, and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady retired on Wednesday after posting a heartfelt goodbye on all social media outlets. Most Passing TDs Ever (649) Most Passing Yards Ever (89,214) Not bad. But as he leaves the sport — “for good” this time, he says...
Would the Vikings without Kirk Cousins Be Enough to Work?
As has been the case every time the Minnesota Vikings have had a chance to rework the hellacious salary cap situation, Kirk Cousins finds his name in the news. He had another solid season this year for Kevin O’Connell, but the reality has always been that he makes a limiting amount of money. Would moving him actually lead to a better roster, though?
The Vikings Will Play Against Sean Payton in 2023
On Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints agreed to a trade that will send Sean Payton and a 2024 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick that will go back to New Orleans, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The first-round pick is via San Francisco and is the 29th overall pick in the draft.
Guess Who Caught the Final TD Pass of Tom Brady’s Career?
When NFL historians, or anybody for that matter, reference leaderboards to determine, for example, who has the most rushing touchdowns of all time or the most sacks in NFL history, the regular season is used for the tabulation — and the postseason isn’t included. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback...
Vikings CB Pokes Fun at ‘NFL Is Rigged’ Buzz
NFL officials fired up some questionable calls in the AFC and NFC Championships last weekend, so naturally, the sport must be rigged, right?. That was all the buzz following the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs victories on Championship Sunday because — of course, it was. Vikings CB Pokes...
The Ringer Sends the Vikings Their WR2 in First Mock Draft
The Minnesota Vikings have multiple needs heading into the 2023 offseason, but first and foremost among them may be the wide receiver position. Justin Jefferson is obviously a superstar, but behind him, the room is very thin. Well, Danny Kelly of The Ringer has decided to fix that problem with his first mock draft of 2023. Be sure to take a look at that mock draft as well as the big board for a full breakdown of the first round.
