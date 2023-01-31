ISU lets big lead slip in loss at Texas Tech

(Lubbock, TX) Iowa State dropped their 2nd straight game with an 80-77 OT loss to Texas Tech in men’s basketball on Monday. It’s their 4th consecutive loss away from Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones led by over 20 points early in the 2nd half, but saw the Red Raiders make it a one possession game in the final minute. With :21 remaining in regulation Texas Tech made a pair of free-throws to tie the game at 71. They would take a 77-76 lead with 1:27 left in OT. Iowa State was able to tie the game, but never went back in front. Texas Tech was 26/37 from the free-throw line and ISU was only 12/21.

Caleb Grill started hot from 3-point range and finished with 24 points. Grill made eight of his first nine attempts, but then missed his final three tries beyond the arc. Gabe Kalscheuer scored 19 points. Tamin Lipsey contributed 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

#13 ISU will host 8th rated Kansas on Saturday.