KEYC
Harazin scores 2000th career point, LCWM wins over Cleveland
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights girls basketball team won their basketball game against Cleveland 67-32. Senior point guard Olivia Harazin scored her 2000th career point becoming the leading scorer in school history for girls and boys. The Knights are back in action Monday at home...
KEYC
Le Sueur-Henderson wins over Loyola
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls basketball team defeated Mankato Loyola 38-28. The Giants pick up their third win of the season while Loyola’s record falls to 2-17 on the season.
KEYC
No. 7 Mankato East suffers tough one-point loss to Northfield
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 7th-ranked Mankato East boys’ basketball program fell to Northfield 85-84 at Mankato East High School on Thursday. The Cougars fall to 13-4 overall.
KEYC
JWP wins nail-biter over Triton
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team played host to Triton Thursday.
KEYC
Prep Athlete: Kiewiet leading the Scarlets as regular season winds down
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When you watch the Mankato West girls basketball team play, guard Teresa Kiewiet is the player that stands out. The senior is averaging 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game. Head coach Julia Battern does not take having a player like her for granted.
KEYC
Maverick hockey on KEYC Circle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maverick hockey fans are gearing up for another weekend of hockey and if you aren’t going to the game Friday, you can watch on KEYC Circle. And if you are a Charter Spectrum customer, you’re in luck. You can catch KEYC Circle on Channel 193. Midco customers can watch KEYC Circle on channel 595 and if you have an antenna, it’s channel 12-3 over the air.
