kjluradio.com
Jefferson City bank robber arrested Thursday night
A Jefferson City man is now in police custody for robbing a bank last month. The Jefferson City Police Department reports the 28-year-old man was arrested last night at a home in the 3800 block of Candlelight Drive. Charges are pending for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and first-degree robbery.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Business Loop 70 shooting started as argument between roommates
Court documents shed more light on what preceded a shooting on Columbia’s Business Loop earlier this week. The Columbia Police Department was called to a mobile home park in the 1800 block of West Business Loop 70 on Monday night to investigate numerous reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his upper right back. The man’s pickup truck had also been shot. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
khqa.com
Macon man ejected in crash, life-flighted to hospital
MACON, Mo. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man was life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. after he was injured in an ATV crash. Christopher Maloney, 42, was operating a Honda TRX 400 EX eastbound on private property along South Allen Street in Macon when his vehicle hit a ditch, ejected Maloney, overturned and then came to rest on top of him, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Moberly man seriously injured in crash south of his hometown
An elderly Moberly man is seriously injured in a Randolph County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says BJ Hoffman, 70, was driving on Highway 63, at Business 63, just south of Moberly, last night, when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of another vehicle. Hoffman was...
kwos.com
Popular Jefferson City Police K9 dies following illness
Jefferson City Police say trusted and popular K9 Drax has died, after a two-month battle with an unknown illness. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde made the announcement on Wednesday, saying Drax fought as hard during this illness as he always had during police-related duties. Canine Drax, a German Shepard,...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Three mobile homes destroyed in suspected arson fire at Boone County mobile home park
UPDATE: A Boone County man has been arrested in connection with this incident. The Boone County Sheriff's office says Marshall Crews, Jr., 58, of Columbia, was arrested for first-degree arson. Deputies say it is believed he started the fire. Crews was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for non-support out of Audrain County.
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Marshall man found guilty of 2019 murder but to a reduced charge
A Saline County man is found guilty of nine of the eleven charges against him during his murder trial. A Saline County jury found Terrelle Palmer, of Marshall, not guilty Thursday of first-degree murder. He was instead found guilty of second-degree murder. He was also found guilty of two counts...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 18-year-old Tristen Michael Allen Fiedler is wanted for robbery in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-six and 160 pounds. Anyone with information as...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Columbia Police searching for 18-year-old female, missing for nearly a week
ADDITIONAL UPDATE: Martin has once again been added to the MSHP Missing Persons Report. UPDATE: Although the Missouri State Highway Patrol has removed Martin from their Missing Persons Report, Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak says the case is still open and Martin is still reported as missing. The Columbia...
939theeagle.com
Police looking for missing Columbia teenager
Police are searching for an 18-year old girl from Columbia who went missing late last week. Officers say Elexis Martin has not been seen since last Thursday around 2 p.m. She was last seen near a home on Garth Avenue and Ash Street. She was wearing a pink and blue tie-dye hoodie and pink athletic pants.
Jefferson City police say school threat was not local
Jefferson City police say a reported threat against Thomas Jefferson Middle School reported Wednesday originated elsewhere and targeted a different school district. The post Jefferson City police say school threat was not local appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties
Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
kjluradio.com
Almost 30-year-old Columbia cold case murder investigation re-opened
The Columbia Police Department reopens a cold case murder investigation. 43-year-old Virginia Davis, of Columbia, was found deceased in her home on Patsy Lane on June 6 of 1994. Her death was determined to be a homicide, but a suspect has never been identified. If you have information about Davis’...
kjluradio.com
One person injured in Holts Summit hit and run crash, driver arrested
One person is injured, and another is arrested, following a hit-and-run crash in Holts Summit. The Holts Summit Police Department says a crash occurred at the intersection of Simon Boulevard and Summit Drive around 6:30 Monday morning. Police say a pick-up rear-ended a vehicle then fled the scene. A concerned citizen provided officers with a license plate number. With the help of the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Jefferson City Police Department, officers found the driver, who was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injury and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
kjluradio.com
Unfounded threat against Columbia high school investigated
Another unfounded threat surfaces against a mid-Missouri school, this time in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department says it received information from a source outside Missouri this morning about a possible school threat involving the initials RBHS, which could stand for Rock Bridge High School. Out of an abundance of caution, police worked with the Columbia Public Schools security staff to investigate the threat.
Two Mid-Mo men sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking charges
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man and a Callaway County man were sentenced in federal court Wednesday for their roles to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties, according to a press release. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, Bradley Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances. Foley was sentenced to 17 The post Two Mid-Mo men sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Fire Department's new arson dog to display skills today
The newest member of the Columbia Fire Department will be showing off some skills later today. The Department has received a new accelerant detection canine, or arson dog, named Tony. Battalion Chief Jim Pasley will do a demonstration of Tony’s abilities at the Columbia Fire Department Administration Building at 201...
kjluradio.com
Search continues for suspect accused of setting deadly apartment fire in Mexico
The search continues for an Audrain County man, accused of setting a fatal apartment fire in Mexico. On Friday, Brandon Spears, 43, of Mexico, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of first-degree arson. Authorities say Spears set two fires, last month. One, in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge, killed Spear’s mother, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. That fire also destroyed nine units in the apartment building.
kjluradio.com
No injuries reported after house fire in Osage Beach
No one is hurt during a house fire in Osage Beach. The Osage Beach Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fire in a single-family home on running Deer Drive around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. A neighbor had reported the fire. When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from the home, and, upon entering, found a small fire in the wall in the front room. The fire was quickly put out.
