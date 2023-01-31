ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 1

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School  in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

School transparency returns to the Statehouse

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republicans at the Iowa Statehouse are resurrecting a plan that would require school districts to provide parents with a list of all instructional materials that their child will use in each class for throughout school year — that includes things like textbooks, class handouts and workbook pages.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
GREENE COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate

First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan

DES MOINES, Iowa — How much should Iowa lawmakers allocate in increased funding for public school students for the coming year? Originally, there were three different Republican proposals. But on Wednesday, that became two. Wednesday afternoon, Republicans on the senate education committee amended the original bill and approved a 3% funding increase, matching the proposed […]
IOWA STATE
impact601.com

Iowa governor signs private school bill

Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

School choice becomes nationwide conservative priority

Iowa is one of the first GOP-led states in the U.S. to expand access to private K-12 education with state taxpayer funds after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law “school choice” legislation on Jan. 24. Iowa is the newest addition to a growing list of states that have...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Bipartisan family health bill introduced in Iowa Senate

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bipartisan bill would commit $2 million to include fathers in pregnancy support services. Gov. Kim Reynolds promised the investment during her Condition Of The State address. The bill would help fund collaboration between rural health care services, cap adoption expenses and expand parental leave...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Bill Targeting Gender Identity Moves Forward In Iowa Legislature

(Des Moines) The bill forcing teachers to tell parents their child’s gender identity is ready for debate in the Iowa House. The proposal also says teachers can’t affirm students’ gender identity, and parents can press legal action if they do. Several organizations are concerned that the legislation will negatively affect the mental health of Iowa’s LGBTQ+ youth. The proposal passed through the House Education Committee yesterday.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

House proposal would remove gender identity from Iowa Civil Rights Act

(Des Moines, IA) -- Gender identity would no longer be protected under the Iowa Civil Rights Act in a bill introduced in the state House. The Iowa Civil Rights Act protects residents from being discriminated based on race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Bill would allow hair stylists and cosmetologists to go mobile

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill allowing hair stylists and cosmetologists to practice outside their brick-and-mortar spaces is moving forward in the Iowa Senate. Members of the Senate State Government Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance the bill. Right now under Iowa law, licensed cosmetologists have to stay in one spot. Hair stylists can only go […]
IOWA STATE
pureoldiesspencer.com

Bill in Iowa Legislature Could Provide New Liability for Trucking Industry

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A bill working its way through the Iowa House could help bring significant liability protection from lawsuits to the trucking industry. David Scott, a lobbyist for the Iowa Motor Truck Association says delivery trucks, construction vehicles and pick-ups owned by businesses would be covered as would semis.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Three Iowa QC school districts among best STEM programs in state

The Davenport Community School District is one of 37 Iowa school districts named to the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program. Appointed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council, the STEM BEST Program brings schools and businesses together to provide students with real workplace experiences, introduce businesses and career opportunities in Iowa and gain career-ready skills, according to a Tuesda release from the Davenport district.
DAVENPORT, IA
mcknightsseniorliving.com

6 SNFs, ALFs placed in receivership in Iowa

In what appears to be a growing trend in long-term care closures in Iowa, four nursing facilities and two assisted living facilities have been placed in receivership with the state Department of Inspections and Appeals. “DIA’s most important duty is to ensure that every resident is safe,” Director Larry Johnson...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Rob Sand warns Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds

The department says the sellers are commenting on CRFD Facebook posts and they are tagging people to try to get them to buy t-shirts or other clothing. The museum will close on September 5th. FULL STORY: https://www.kcrg.com/2023/01/30/it-was-very-hard-decision-national-motorcycle-museum-close-september/. 17 bands participate in corridor jazz project. Updated: 34 minutes ago. "We match...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy