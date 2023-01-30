ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Will Open And Classes Will Resume at 10 a.m. Feb. 3

Due to inclement weather conditions, the TCU Campus will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. All classes are canceled and campus will remain closed until this time. TCU is asking students and employees to not arrive on campus early so parking lots can remain clear for maintenance crews to prepare parking lots and sidewalks for safe travel. Crews will begin using blowers in the early morning hours.
Horned Frogs in the News, Jan. 20-30

From TCU’s 150th and board leadership to faculty insight on matters like changes in the criminal justice system, Horned Frogs are in the news. TCU hosted a drone light display, a free public event celebrating the university’s 150th anniversary. The drone display capped off a week of celebrations kicking off the year-long series of events to celebrate the sesquicentennial. “We’ll be having events throughout the year, but this was the first event more for the public,” Brad Thompson, TCU 150th project manager and director of student activities, said. TCU worked with a local company, Sky Elements LLC, to come up with the concept. The drone display consisted of over 200 drones that morphed into 12 different shapes throughout the 20-minute show.
2023 Endeavors Highlights Growing Research at TCU

As the research culture strengthens at TCU, the university once again releases Endeavors, the annual publication that showcases research, scholarship and creative activity underway at TCU. This issue’s major feature stories showcase areas of research strength rather than focusing on an individual study. “We have a harder and harder...
A Message from Vice Chancellor Kathy Cavins-Tull

Thank you for your patience with today’s emergency at The Harrison Building. The situation has been resolved and everyone is safe. TCU Police and Fort Worth Police were able to isolate the situation to The Harrison parking lot. Once the situation was isolated, there was no threat to the community and the TCU Alert was sent to keep the community away from the scene. Fort Worth’s Crisis Intervention Team was called in to ensure that the individual in question posed no threat to himself or the community. The individual was taken into custody without incident.
