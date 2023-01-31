Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Area Basketball Tournament brackets revealed
On Feb. 2, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the brackets for next week’s Area Basketball Tournaments. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the Semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The winners will travel to Ozark to face Carroll in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Charles Henderson boys team received a bye as the No. 1 seed and will host the Area Tournament Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Carroll and Greenville will meet in Ozark in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Recapping National Signing Day 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A number of Wiregrass athletes made big decisions on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day 2023. Starting in the circle city of Dothan, the Wolves saw multi-sport athlete Raymond Blackmon ready to head to East Mississippi College, with the running back joining the school featured on popular Netflix show Last Chance U. Blackmon broke multiple school records at Dothan, with 1500 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson jumps to No. 5 in Class 5A
Fresh off the heels of back-to-back Top 10 victories last week, the Charles Henderson Trojans (19-5) jumped to No. 5 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s (ASWA) Class 5A rankings this week. This weeks Top 10 polls are the final ASWA polls for each classification of the season. The...
wdhn.com
Two Dothan Wolves sign National Letters of Intent
wdhn.com
LIST: National Signing Day in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Across the country and here in the Wiregrass athletes are advancing their athletic and academic careers by signing National Letters of Intent. Below is a list of Wiregrass signees that WDHN News will update as athletes sign throughout the day:. Enterprise High School:. Trevon Kemmerlin-University...
wtvy.com
Celebrating Our People: Rochester Johnson Jr.
wdhn.com
Geneva H.S. freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industry. the label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group...
wdhn.com
Dothan native and softball star recognized as SEC 2023 Women’s Legend
AUBURN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan native is recognized as one of the most decorated student-athletes in Auburn and SEC softball history, according to Auburn University. Kasey Cooper has been selected as Auburn’s Southeastern Conference 2023 Women’s Legend, the SEC announced Wednesday. “It’s truly an honor and...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass officers train with state-of-the-art technology
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The release of the Tyre Nichols video sparked outrage, and has led many to wonder what police training actually looks like. For Wiregrass-area officers, they are trained to handle violent situations with some unique technology. The Wiregrass Public Safety Center is a state-of-the-art facility where officers...
Troy Messenger
Enterprise’s Mykel Johnson signs with Troy
Enterprise High School senior Mykel Johnson signed his letter-of-intent to accept a football scholarship with Troy University on Feb. 1. The 5-foot-8-inch, 175-pound athlete is a two-time all-state selection, three-time Southeast Sun Elite 11 honoree and two-time Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree. Johnson had numerous college offers, including other offers from Coastal Carolina, Tulane, Georgia State, South Florida and Kennesaw State.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichol’s fatal beating at hands of Memphis police
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Longtime wiregrass law enforcement official, Tony Helms, reacts to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis officers. Sheriff Helms, who’s in his third term as Sheriff, says 95% of law enforcement nationwide do their job to protect and serve, and when something like the Tyree Nichols deadly beating happens at the hands of police officers, unfortunately, it puts all officers in a bad light.
wdhn.com
20th annual Rawls Ball fundraiser in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time in 20 years, the Rawls ball annual, the largest fundraiser for the Enterprise SOS no-kill animal shelter was called the Paws Ball. The theme of this year’s fundraiser was a black-and-white masquerade ball. Over the weekend, it resulted in thousands...
wtvy.com
Dothan City Schools host Job Shadow Day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many in the Dothan Tech community are excited to kick off the Award-Winning annual Job Shadow Day, hosted by Dothan Tech. The traditional event allows local students the opportunity to engage and build the skills and knowledge they need to continue to purse their various career pathways.
Marianna mourns loss of DJ Diamond D
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Marianna’s most iconic modern figures has sadly passed away. Derwin Hazelton, commonly known as DJ Diamond D, lost his four year battle with cancer on January 26. He was 54. Hazelton played an integral part in the soundtrack of many people’s lives. For decades, he and his turntables were […]
Greenville Advocate
Christopher Bradley Bush convicted in 2018 murder of “JJ” Mount
Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie was found guilty Thursday of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Butler County resident Joshua James “JJ” Mount at Hazelet Bridge located in Covington County on Aug. 3, 2018. A Covington County jury deliberated less than 35 minutes before handing down...
wdhn.com
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
wtvy.com
Dothan Tech provides students with workforce experience
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 80 Dothan City Schools students took part in the second annual job shadow day on Thursday hosted by Dothan Technology Center. Students get the chance to shadow over 40 local businesses in order to learn what skills are needed in today’s workforce. Juniors and...
WSFA
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
wtvy.com
1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy
wtvy.com
Alabama Tax Rate drops
