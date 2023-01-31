ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Coach DeMeco Ryans Lawsuit Against Texans - Ancient History?

By Matt Guzman
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVEzV_0kWvWNMZ00

A lawsuit against the team filed by former Texans standout DeMeco Ryans is seemingly a distant memory in Houston.

The Houston Texans' hiring of DeMeco Ryans to be the next head coach is " coming soon '' - which comes as a surprise to some who early in this process might have thought a 2016 conflict between the two parties worthy of blocking a reunion.

Houston watchers have reasons to remember Ryans in two ways.

The unfortunate throwback involves a lawsuit against the club due to on-field playing conditions that his suit claimed caused him injury and “prematurely ended his noteworthy NFL career,'' as the claim stated.

Ultimately, in that 2016 lawsuit, the Texans and NFL were removed from the complaint, with Ryans - citing an Achilles injury -  reaching a settlement with the companies that run the stadium and the turf company.

Of course, Ryans also deserves to be known for his accomplishments as a player with Houston, where he proved his worth early, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year and later All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.

Now, seven years after his lawsuit, Ryans seems set to become the head coach of the same team he sued, and the idea now is to make new memories in Houston.

