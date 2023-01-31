Read full article on original website
Southwest Onslow, New Bern make it to 4th round but fall in State Wrestling duals tournaments
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Area high school wrestling teams earned first and second-round wins over the weekend in the state team duals tournaments. In 1A Pamlico advanced but fell in the third round. In 3A Swansboro fell to Orange in the third round as well. In 2A Southwest Onslow topped...
Ayden-Grifton welcomes Cornwell back as football coach
WITN
Southside girls beat rival Northside, honor O’Neal for 2,000 career points
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Southside girls ran out to a 19-2 run against rival Northside-Pinetown and went on to beat their rival 58-45. Ka’Nyah O’Neal leading the way with 29 points and 20 rebounds for the Seahawks. She was honored after her first basket for reaching the...
#12 Hickory overcomes cold shooting to pull away from North Iredell
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School's boys basketball team captured its 20th win of the season with in a 71-60 home conference matchup with North Iredell. Hickory is the top-ranked team in the HSOT 828 area code power rankings and the No. 12 team in the HSOT Top 25 statewide poll.
Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer
Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill
WECT
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game Tuesday night after a pair of fights broke out in the stands. A sheriff’s office spokesman says the fights broke out during the girls’ basketball game between New Hanover High...
860wacb.com
Burke County Assistant Basketball Coach Arrested After Incident During Game
26-year-old Patrick Alexander Kelly of Hickory was arrested Tuesday (January 31) by Burke County Sheriff’s Officers. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and disorderly conduct. Last Thursday (January 26), during a basketball game at Table Rock Middle School between Table Rock and East Burke Middle...
WITN
Drought Update: Minor improvements for parts of the region
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction. The moderate drought status has been slimmed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Columbia southward towards Warsaw and Jacksonville. The rest of Eastern NC maintains an “abnormally dry” designation.
North Carolina middle school coach arrested after controversy over officiating turns violent: Deputies
Patrick Kelly, a 26-year-old East Burke Middle School (EMBS) assistant coach, was issued a $1,000 secured bond and apprehended Tuesday, Jan. 31.
WITN
Community reacts to changes to Greenville Uptown Social District
WITN
South Lenoir senior chosen for Presidential Scholars program
KINSTON , N.C. (WITN) - A South Lenoir High senior has been named a US Presidential Scholars nominee. David Phillippe was one of 19 chosen for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program from across the country. Phillippe was ranked number 1 in academic success at South Lenoir High School. Lenoir...
WITN
Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school
Meeting with NCDOT takes place about all-way stop coming to Onslow County intersection
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – A meeting took place Thursday night in Onslow County concerning the installation of an all-way stop on NC 111 and Haw Branch Road. Some residents have questions and concerns about the intersection and hoped to get answers at the meeting. Just up the road at Mike’s Farm, owner and operator Mike Lowe […]
WITN
Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation. ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling...
Newton Police find Glock handgun on student at basketball game
Newton Police, working security detail at a high school basketball game, found a student with a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun this past Friday.
WITN
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WITN
Students at Greenville Montessori School are showing residents a little extra love this Valentine’s Day
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This is the third year in a row that students at Greenville Montessori will “Plant a Valentine.” That’s when students ages 3 to 12 plant a succulent to send out with the Meals on Wheels program. Generations and strangers are connected by a...
New restaurant looks to bring garden to your table in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Using local ingredients for the freshest foods. Local restaurant Julep Contemporary Kitchen is located at 207B Greenville Blvd. SW in the Greenville Hilton. The main mission is to put on a creative spin on the dishes of the South while bringing local ingredients to your table. Julep has a seasonal menu […]
WNCT
People and places: If you're looking for cheese biscuits, look no further than C.D.'s Grill
