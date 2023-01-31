ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

WNCT

Ayden-Grifton welcomes Cornwell back as football coach

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome back. That was the headline on a Twitter post that Ayden-Grifton High School used in announcing the return of Paul Cornwell as the head football coach on Thursday. Cornwell announced his resignation on Feb. 7, 2020. He had been the head football coach since 2005, sporting a 132-65 record. He […]
GRIFTON, NC
WRAL News

Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer

Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

People & Places: C.D.’s Grill

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Drought Update: Minor improvements for parts of the region

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction. The moderate drought status has been slimmed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Columbia southward towards Warsaw and Jacksonville. The rest of Eastern NC maintains an “abnormally dry” designation.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Community reacts to changes to Greenville Uptown Social District

Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school. Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school. Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

South Lenoir senior chosen for Presidential Scholars program

KINSTON , N.C. (WITN) - A South Lenoir High senior has been named a US Presidential Scholars nominee. David Phillippe was one of 19 chosen for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program from across the country. Phillippe was ranked number 1 in academic success at South Lenoir High School. Lenoir...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school

Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation. ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir Co. missing teenager found

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WNCT

New restaurant looks to bring garden to your table in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Using local ingredients for the freshest foods. Local restaurant Julep Contemporary Kitchen is located at 207B Greenville Blvd. SW in the Greenville Hilton. The main mission is to put on a creative spin on the dishes of the South while bringing local ingredients to your table. Julep has a seasonal menu […]
GREENVILLE, NC

