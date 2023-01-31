Read full article on original website
Digital Assets: Securitize Lists Hamilton Lane Equity Fund
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE), one of the largest private markets investment firms in the world, has listed its Equity Opportunities Fund V, on the digital securities platform Securitize. Going forward, Securitize and Hamilton Lane plan to launch two additional feeder funds in the coming months. The digital fund is tokenized...
Blockchain Intelligence Group Announces Key Business Growth Milestones
Blockchain Intelligence Group, a key player focused on blockchain investigations and training, owned by BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (CSE: BIGG), announces that it has achieved significant company and industry milestones “in global crypto investigations.”. It added new customers, “including enabler of real-time clearing and Embedded Banking for financial institutions...
European Fintech iwoca Achieves Net Profitability as Demand for SME Capital Surges
Iwoca reaches net profitability in Q4 2022 and experiences over 50% increase in the number of small and medium-sized businesses funded across the UK and Germany. This comes as iwoca “increases its funding line with Pollen Street Capital from £125m to £170m.” The total number of customers funded across the UK and Germany – “including all products and repeat customers – grew by over 50% in 2022 vs. 2021.”
Egypt’s Fintech Ecosystem MNT-Halan Attracts $400M in Largest Funding in Egypt and Middle East in Past Year
MNT-Halan, Egypt’s “fastest growing” fintech ecosystem, announced that Chimera Abu Dhabi has invested more than $200 million in equity in exchange for over 20% of the company. In addition, the company claims it is “in advanced stages with leading international investors to raise $60 million of primary...
UK’s Digital Bank Zopa Secures £75M to Accelerate Growth in 2023
Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in order “to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank.”. The deal cements and markedly “enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors.”. The proceeds from the...
Aurox Introduces Crowdfunding Campaign on tZERO Markets Platform
TZERO, a financial technology company providing transformative market-based solutions for companies, entrepreneurs, and retail & institutional investors, announced the launch of Aurox’s crowdfunding campaign on the tZERO Markets platform. Aurox, a cryptocurrency DeFi-focused software development company, is “seeking to raise capital from the public to continue product development and...
Fintech Moov Secures $45M via Series B Round
Wade Arnold, founder and CEO at Moov, notes that when it started in Fintech, it wasn’t commonly called Fintech yet. They just called it financial services back then. In that previous life, he spent a lot of time connecting “to processors, and a lot of banking cores—42 of them.” And all those hours working on integrations got him wondering, “How do you build a modern payment stack?”
Top Fintech VC QED Investors Hires Singapore Based Principal to Focus on Southeast Asia Market
QED Investors has appointed Melissa Ho as its lead in Southeast Asia as the Fintech VC focuses on the hot Asian market. QED is one of the leading Fintech venture capital firms in the world. Ho, based in Singapore, will be looking for Fintech firms across stages with an emphasis on early-stage companies.
Binance, Mastercard Introduce Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil
Binance and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) are excited to announce the launch of Binance Card in Brazil. Brazil is among “the top ten markets for Binance globally and becomes the second country in Latin America to have the product, following its release last year in Argentina.”. The prepaid card is...
Yobi, the AI enhanced Communication App for SMBs, Announces $2.37M Seed Funding
Yobi, the AI-focused customer communications app catering specifically to the small business community, announced that it has raised a total of $2.37M as part of its oversubscribed seed round. The funds from the investment round will “support company operations, team expansion and product innovation.”. The capital will “go toward...
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Appoints New CEO
One of the first regulated digital banks in Hong Kong, has announced the appointment of Ronald Iu as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. According to the bank, Iu joined ZA International, the parent company of ZA Bank, as Chief Strategy Officer in February 2022, and later became Chief Risk Officer of ZA Bank. He has over two decades of experience in banking and finance, ranging from risk management, sales, and marketing to developing innovative Fintech products.
Reg CF: 2022 Delivered a Decline for Investment Crowdfunding as Economy Slowed, But Expectations Going Forward are Bullish
Both private and public markets slowed dramatically during 2022. While the year started off relatively positive, the realities of persistent (and not transitory) inflation hit everyone hard. This, combined with geopolitical challenges such as Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine and China’s chest pounding, pushed investors to go risk off. As the US Federal Reserve drove rates higher, people moved their money to more mundane products. Private markets raising capital under various exemptions dropped.
Jumio, Provider of AI enhanced Identity Orchestration, AML Solutions, Announces New Leadership Team
Jumio, the provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, announced “the addition of Experian and Trulioo veteran Jon Jones as the company’s new senior vice president of worldwide sales, and the promotion of Simon Winchester to vice president of global account management.”. These appointments...
Traditional Money Management Tools Fall Short of Client Expectations: Report
Personetics, the global leader in financial data-driven customer engagement, released a report titled “Spotlight on North America: Banks and Credit Unions Need to Promote Customers’ Financial Well-Being.”. The report, based “on a study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Personetics, details the opportunities and challenges associated with...
Fintech Engage People to Enable bp Customers to Pay with their Reward Points at the Pump
Engage People, which claims to be the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points (PwP) directly at checkout, announced it is partnering with Velocity Logic, a reward technology company, “to allow bp retail consumers to use their loyalty and rewards points at the pump.”. bp...
TransUnion Announces Investment in Bud to Drive Innovation in Open Banking
TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has announced a strategic investment in Bud Financial Limited, a key player focused on Open Banking and data intelligence. This dynamic partnership will “help drive innovation and growth in the personal finance market and support better outcomes for consumers, with greater financial inclusion.”. Open Banking plays...
Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Announces Licensing of Finance Firms Focused on Debt-based Crowdfunding
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced the licensing of two finance companies that are “specialized in debt-based crowdfunding, namely: Forus and Tameed.”. The licenses were “granted to the companies after successful testing of their solutions in SAMA’s Regulatory Sandbox; an experimental environment dedicated to innovative financial products and services in Saudi Arabia.”
Stealth Bank Wise: In Q3 FY 2023, Transfer Volume Rocked by 28% Versus Year Prior Quarter, Highly Profitable
Wise (LSE:WISE), a global transfers and payment platform that is also an emerging neobank, says that in Q3 FY 2023 its 5.8 million customers moved 28% volume or £26.4 billion, in comparison to the same quarter year prior. Wise said that for its third consecutive quarter, more than 50%...
Mastercard, EazyPay to Enhance Online Checkout Experience
Mastercard (NYSE: MA), a technology firm focused on the global payments industry, has partnered with Bahrain’s fintech and payment service provider Eazy Financial Services (EazyPay) that will now be powered by Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS). MPGS is a trusted platform that “provides financial institutions with a white-label technology...
European Investment Bank (EIB) Issues Digital Bond in Pound Sterling
The European Investment Bank (EIB) priced its first ever £50 million digital bond using a combination of private and public blockchains operated and accessed via HSBC Orion – the bank’s tokenization platform. It follows the recently adopted Luxembourg legal framework tailored “to allow for the issuance, transfer,...
