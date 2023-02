The Washington Capitals signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year, $25 million contract extension Friday. "Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great addition to our organization," senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan said in a release. "We are pleased to sign him to a long-term contract. We feel his skill set is a great fit for our team as he enters the prime years of his career at an important position."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 HOURS AGO