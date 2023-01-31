Read full article on original website
Four Boston police officers facing new charges in overtime fraud scheme
Four Boston police officers are facing additional charges as part of an overtime fraud scheme that spanned four years and cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands, according to U.S. District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachel Rollins.
WFMJ.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Boston murder suspect in Youngstown
A man wanted for murder in Boston, Massachusetts was located and arrested in Youngstown. Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force took 56-year-old Dwight Watson into custody Thursday afternoon. Boston Police say Watson was involved in an altercation where he he stabbed the victim in the neck, killing them.
Mass. Woman, 20, Fractures Skull and Loses Part of a Leg After Fall Left Her Trapped Below Train
Ava Harlow reportedly lost her balance on the platform at Boston's BU Central Station and got trapped under a trolley late Friday as a train was leaving the station A Massachusetts woman is on the road to recovery after she was seriously injured when she became trapped underneath a train in Boston. Ava Harlow, 20, of Amesbury, fell underneath a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station late Friday night as the train was leaving the station, CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and FOX affiliate WFXT reported MBTA police said...
Here’s how many officers have now been suspended as part of police reform in Mass.
New suspensions include two Boston police officers tied to an overtime pay scandal and a Lawrence officer found guilty of rape. Four more Massachusetts police officers have been added to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission’s list of suspensions, the commission announced Tuesday. The recent additions bring...
bpdnews.com
The Members of the BPD Mourn with the Selma Police Department
The Boston Police Department extends our condolences to the Selma Police Department in California on the tragic loss of Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr. who was shot and killed in the line of duty this week. We also send thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and co-workers of Police Officer Carrasco.
nbcboston.com
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
NECN
2 Men Shot in Lynn, No Arrests Made Amid Ongoing Investigation
A shooting was under investigation early Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts, after two men were wounded, the city's police department confirmed. A heavy police presence was seen on Waterhill Street, where authorities responded to around 12:30 a.m. A section of the street was taped off. Police said that they found...
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Fifth suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Quincy man at his apartment building
A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 2022 fatal shooting of a Quincy man at his apartment building. according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
NECN
4 Accused in Attack on Red Line That Left Victim With a Broken Nose
Three people have been charged and a fourth identified as a suspect in an attack on an MBTA Red Line rider near South Station last week. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19, of Boston, Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester, NH, and Sidney Amaral, 23, of Cambridge, Mass. were each arraigned Monday in Central Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and assault to rob.
‘His death wasn’t in vain’: Chelsea Captain channels pain of son’s suicide toward helping others
A Chelsea Police Captain is channeling the pain of losing his 24-year-old son to suicide toward helping others. The Chelsea Police Department is now one of the first forces in the nation to display the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in all of its marked cruisers. Capt. David Betz played an instrumental role in making that happen. He’s bracing for the sixth anniversary of his son’s death later this month.
Norwood prepares to honor slain 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence as mother demands justice
“Everybody in this city should be outraged! And if you're not, what's wrong?" Family and friends of Tyler Lawrence will gather this weekend to honor the 13-year-old boy, who was shot and killed in Mattapan Sunday morning. A large turnout is expected at the memorial, to be held in the...
NECN
Defense Attorney Says Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs
The defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mom facing murder charges in the death of her children, claims that an overmedication of prescription psychiatric drugs led to homicidal and suicidal ideation, as first reported by The Boston Globe. Attorney Kevin Reddington confirmed his comments to NBC10 Boston on Friday...
Dorchester teens accused getting in knife fight at playground arraigned
An 18-year-old and 15-year-old from Dorchester were arraigned on Tuesday after officials charged them in connection with stabbings during a fight on Monday afternoon. Deionte Wall, 18, and an unnamed juvenile were each arraigned on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife in these instances, due to a bloody fight that broke out on the Roberts Playground park basketball court shortly after the end-of-day dismissal at TechBoston Academy on Monday. The sixth-through-12th-grade pilot school is located in the Dorchester neighborhood.
NECN
Duxbury Mom Accused of Killing Kids ‘Improving Daily,' Police Chief Says
Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children last week, is steadily recovering from injuries suffered when she cut herself and jumped out a window, the town's police chief says. "I don't know the current condition of Mrs. Clancy," Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said in...
nbcboston.com
Deadbeat on the Beat: High-Ranking Cop Stiffs Landlords, Racks Up Unpaid Debts
Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy has spent more than two decades working for the Stoneham Police Department. His steady six-figure income apparently isn’t lucrative enough to pay the monthly rent. “It just baffles me how it could go on,” said Ron Gifford, one of the police officer’s former landlords....
NECN
12-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Concord, Mass.
A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in a pedestrian accident in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. Concord police and fire said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian crash in the area of 68 Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street. A 12-year-old girl had been crossing the street...
WCVB
'Severe, blatant misconduct': Massachusetts police officers condemn beating death of Tyre Nichols
NEWTON, Mass. — The video showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols is hard for many to watch, especially for those who work in law enforcement. "It was tough to watch. When you see these types of severe, blatant misconduct, that really has an impact on all police officers," said Chief John Carmichael of the Newton Police Department in Massachusetts.
whdh.com
Sons of Boston pub could soon reopen following ruling by state commission, nearly a year after fatal stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Closed for months, the Sons of Boston pub near Faneuil Hall could soon reopen thanks to a decision by the state’s Alcohol Beverages Control Commission. The bar on Union Street was forced to shutter in April 2022 after the City of Boston License Commission suspended its liquor license. The decision came weeks after one of the bar’s bouncers allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, a United States Marine, to death.
