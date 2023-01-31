ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

wfmynews2.com

Greensboro Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for info about teen shot to death while playing video games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot to death while playing video games in a home on Feb. 1, 2022. It's been a year since the shooting on McPherson Street and police are looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger. According to detectives, there were multiple shooters that night. The shooters did not drive by, they walked into the yard and shot into the house.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
SALISBURY, NC
WRAL

Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting

The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat. Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection. He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Gun found on student at Glenn High School

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Glenn high school student is in custody after bringing a gun to campus, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday morning. The school principal, Scott Munsie, said staff found a gun in the student's pocket during a search when students arrived on campus. ·...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

High Point organization helps women overcome struggles

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Carol Smith is bringing more resources to High Point to help women overcome substance abuse. Smith is the founder of Lydia House Inc. Carol founded the nonprofit knowing how her faith in God brought her out of addiction. “Never doubt your faith. Always trust in God. He’ll bring you out,” […]
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Courthouse Vandalized, Suspect Wanted

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday evening, the Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized. Sheriff’s Deputies say surveillance video shows a Black male in black in pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows. Deputies also...
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

