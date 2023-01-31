Read full article on original website
Greensboro mother pleads for justice after 8-year-old daughter shot
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother spent the last six days in the hospital keeping a close watch on her 8-year-old daughter, a child she put to bed on Jan. 24 and hours later found her shot in the face in the middle of the night. “I’m thinking ‘you’re going to die in my hands,'” Anna […]
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones remember father of four killed in Winston-Salem shooting
Daryl Rice Jr. died Sunday after a shooting on North Liberty Street. He played baseball for the Winston-Salem Warthogs.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for info about teen shot to death while playing video games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot to death while playing video games in a home on Feb. 1, 2022. It's been a year since the shooting on McPherson Street and police are looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger. According to detectives, there were multiple shooters that night. The shooters did not drive by, they walked into the yard and shot into the house.
WXII 12
'Your dad isn't coming home again': man leaves behind 4 kids due to gun violence
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad family spoke out about their loved one, Darryl Rice Jr., who died of gun violence over the weekend. Winston-Salem police said Rice and two others were shot early Sunday morning at a private party at a building on North Liberty Street. Despite the efforts...
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
6 surviving victims expected to recover after fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police offered a positive update about the six people who were injured but survived a shooting that killed one person at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro. On Wednesday, police confirmed that the other six victims are expected to be OK. Four have returned home, […]
WXII 12
Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's office: man fired gun after deputies entered house
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said a man fired shots at deputies during a standoff after deputies forced their way into a house. Deputies tried to serve a search warrant at a home on Beatle Drive at 1:45 p.m. Thursday but someone in the house would not let them inside.
WRAL
Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting
The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
WXII 12
'I feel shocked': Deputies investigate after man's body found at North Carolina Middle School
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County deputies are investigating after aman's body was found at Ledford Middle School Wednesday. A school staff member found the body outside of the building at about 5:55 a.m., a spokesperson for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. The school is located on NC-109 in Thomasville, North Carolina.
2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat. Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection. He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only...
Gun found on Glenn High student after they got off the bus in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A gun was found on a student at Glenn High School Wednesday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools say leaders got a tip about a safety threat. The handgun was found in the student's pockets after they got off the...
Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WXII 12
Gun found on student at Glenn High School
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Glenn high school student is in custody after bringing a gun to campus, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday morning. The school principal, Scott Munsie, said staff found a gun in the student's pocket during a search when students arrived on campus. ·...
4 teens and 1 adult injured in Reidsville crash, 1 teen flown to hospital
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Five people were injured in a crash in Reidsville, including four teenagers Wednesday, according to police. Reidsville Police responded to the scene of a crash on Freeway Drive in front of Monterrey Mexican Grill at 1:30 p.m. Everyone involved in the crash is in the hospital.
High Point organization helps women overcome struggles
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Carol Smith is bringing more resources to High Point to help women overcome substance abuse. Smith is the founder of Lydia House Inc. Carol founded the nonprofit knowing how her faith in God brought her out of addiction. “Never doubt your faith. Always trust in God. He’ll bring you out,” […]
wfmynews2.com
Vigil held for 26-year-old killed in Greensboro shooting Saturday
Kalup Maynard was shot on Lynhaven Dr. Jan. 28. He was one of four people killed in Triad shootings over the weekend.
abc45.com
Randolph County Courthouse Vandalized, Suspect Wanted
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday evening, the Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized. Sheriff’s Deputies say surveillance video shows a Black male in black in pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows. Deputies also...
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County DSS moves foster children into office building
Guilford County DSS doesn’t have enough beds for kids with higher-level needs. Some teens had to temporarily move into an office building.
