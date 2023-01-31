ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

krcu.org

MO Schools' Seclusion, Restraint Incidents Shared for First Time

Missourians can now see how often their schools use seclusion and restraint to address student behavior. A 2021 law requires that schools report these incidents to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, beginning this school year. State Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, said he proposed the original bill...
Missouri Independent

Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts

A Missouri House committee heard a bill Wednesday that seeks to give school districts a way to recruit educators into “hard-to-staff” positions – though some worried it could have ill effects on teachers of popular subjects. State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, told the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee that his legislation has the […] The post Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri awards $30 million in grants to boost worker recruitment, retention

Missouri awarded $30 million to organizations across the state for the training and recruitment of thousands of workers, according to the Department of Economic Development. The awards are part of the state’s Workforce Training Grant Program, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The program aims to help alleviate workforce shortages by recruiting and training workers. It also emphasizes training at-risk and low-income populations.
northwestmoinfo.com

Director of Mo-DOT Seeking Raises for Employees

(MISSOURINET) – State agencies are trying to make their cases to lawmakers that write the budget to fund their needs, and that includes the Missouri Department of Transportation. Director Patrick McKenna told budget committee member Deb Lavender during a hearing Tuesday about the high cost of recruiting new Mo-DOT employees and keeping the ones they currently have:
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services seeking organizations to provide nutritious meals to children during summer months

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is looking for non-profit organizations throughout the state to help feed thousands of children who would otherwise go without meals during the summer months and during times of public emergencies when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.
KICK AM 1530

Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?

It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Phys.org

Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone

There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
muddyrivernews.com

Missouri attorney general calls for Columbia Public Schools staff to resign after drag show incident

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the radio program 93.9 The Eagle’s “Wake up Mid-Missouri” with Branden Rathert and 104.5 NewsRadio KWOS, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called for the resignation of some Columbia Public Schools officials after sending school children the 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration that included a drag show presentation that took place on the morning of Thursday, January 19.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMOV

Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees. According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index. The original fee of $200 was...
