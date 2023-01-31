Read full article on original website
MO Schools' Seclusion, Restraint Incidents Shared for First Time
Missourians can now see how often their schools use seclusion and restraint to address student behavior. A 2021 law requires that schools report these incidents to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, beginning this school year. State Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, said he proposed the original bill...
Missouri teachers may get $3,000 bonus for ‘patriotic training’
A Missouri bill making the rounds for its stance on critical race theory also includes a provision for teachers to earn a one-time $3,000 bonus.
Missouri teachers association opposes open enrollment and Parents' Bill of Rights
The Missouri State Teachers Association is opposing legislation addressing two of Missouri Republicans’ education priorities — open enrollment and a Parents' Bill of Rights. The association voiced its opposition to the bills during the group’s visit to the Capitol on Tuesday. More than 100 educators gathered in Jefferson...
Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts
A Missouri House committee heard a bill Wednesday that seeks to give school districts a way to recruit educators into “hard-to-staff” positions – though some worried it could have ill effects on teachers of popular subjects. State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, told the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee that his legislation has the […] The post Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri awards $30 million in grants to boost worker recruitment, retention
Missouri awarded $30 million to organizations across the state for the training and recruitment of thousands of workers, according to the Department of Economic Development. The awards are part of the state’s Workforce Training Grant Program, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The program aims to help alleviate workforce shortages by recruiting and training workers. It also emphasizes training at-risk and low-income populations.
Family Regeneration Center seeks to provide access to treatment for women, and foster healing-focused community
Powerhouse Community Development Corporation is a social service organization working to empower individuals and strengthen families in the mid-Missouri area. It serves 600 or so Missourians in a year, and more than 25 percent of them are women. The organization opened the Family Regeneration Center in Columbia last October. It's...
Director of Mo-DOT Seeking Raises for Employees
(MISSOURINET) – State agencies are trying to make their cases to lawmakers that write the budget to fund their needs, and that includes the Missouri Department of Transportation. Director Patrick McKenna told budget committee member Deb Lavender during a hearing Tuesday about the high cost of recruiting new Mo-DOT employees and keeping the ones they currently have:
Children’s Division short-staffed amid highest cases of foster kids
The Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division is dealing with huge problems, making it tough to take on all the kids in foster care and making it hard for the workers who have to handle all the cases.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services seeking organizations to provide nutritious meals to children during summer months
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is looking for non-profit organizations throughout the state to help feed thousands of children who would otherwise go without meals during the summer months and during times of public emergencies when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.
KC mom of Missouri inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron finally noticed Denice Rainey.
Missouri has 13,000 kids in foster care. Experts say the system needs to be rebuilt
What happens to the 13,000 children who end up in the Missouri foster care system — and how can that system be improved? Experts say that before the system is reformed, it needs to be rebuilt with better funding and staffing.
Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?
It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
Missouri attorney general calls for Columbia Public Schools staff to resign after drag show incident
COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the radio program 93.9 The Eagle’s “Wake up Mid-Missouri” with Branden Rathert and 104.5 NewsRadio KWOS, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called for the resignation of some Columbia Public Schools officials after sending school children the 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration that included a drag show presentation that took place on the morning of Thursday, January 19.
Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees. According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index. The original fee of $200 was...
Missouri’s housing relief program nears deadline; Here’s how to apply!
There is now a deadline for those seeking assistance with rent or city utilities. The State Assistance for Housing Relief or SAFHR has announced that applications will close on January 31. The remaining funds will be distributed until they are exhausted. The program was designed to assist those who experienced...
Missouri native to receive ‘Congressional Space Medal of Honor’
A Missouri astronaut is scheduled to receive the Congressional Space Medal of Honor on Tuesday. Alisa Nelson reports. To watch Tuesday’s ceremony at 3:15 p.m. CST, click here.
The Most Haunted Missouri Cemetery Where Murdered Caretaker Lives
I've always found it curious when someone refers to a cemetery as "haunted". It's the resting place of the dead obviously. There's one Missouri cemetery that has a unique legend attached to it. It's said to be the most haunted in the state where a former caretaker was murdered...yet still lives.
