Ministers and unions dig in amid widespread strike action across UK
Little prospect of breakthrough as strikes hit schools, trains, universities and border posts
BBC
Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society
The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Pay for entry: US travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom will soon implement a "permission to travel" requirement and payment for those looking to visit the area without a visa.
BBC
'Shameful and inhumane' - Black officers reckon with death of Tyre Nichols
The death of Tyre Nichols has brought renewed focus on the issue of race and policing in the US. The 29-year-old died after a violent encounter with five black officers who have since been charged. The BBC spoke to serving and retired black officers about what happened - and what needs to change.
BBC
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Nurse sent card to grieving parents, jury told
Nurse Lucy Letby sent a sympathy card to the grieving parents of a baby girl just weeks after she allegedly murdered the infant, a court has heard. She is accused of trying to kill the premature baby, referred to as Child I, three times before succeeding on a fourth attempt on 23 October 2015.
BBC
Changes needed after death of four-week-old Norfolk baby - report
Following the death of a four-week-old baby changes are needed to protect children from neglect, a safeguarding review has found. It is thought the baby's mother, who had been drinking and smoking cannabis, may have rolled on her while asleep. Maternal neglect had previously been raised concerning the baby's siblings.
BBC
Transplant boy's family would take legal action over law delay
The parents of a boy waiting for a heart transplant say they are willing to take legal action over delays to organ donation law in Northern Ireland. Dáithí's Law, named after six-year-old Dáithí MacGabhann, will introduce an opt-out system which means people will automatically become donors unless they state otherwise.
BBC
Grays lorry deaths: Romanian man in court over 39 migrant deaths
A Romanian man has appeared in court facing manslaughter charges after the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found suffocated in a sealed lorry trailer. The victims, including 10 teenagers, were discovered in Essex in 2019. Marius Mihai Draghici is charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful...
ABC News
NATO chief urges closer ties with Japan to defend democracy
TOKYO -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg sharply criticized China on Tuesday for “bullying its neighbors and threatening Taiwan” and stressed the need for Japan and other democracies to work together with the alliance to defend the international order. Calling it a “critical moment for NATO and for Japan,”...
BBC
Chinese spy balloon over US is weather device says Beijing
An alleged spy balloon spotted over the US is a Chinese "civilian airship" which had deviated from its planned route, China says. US defence officials said they believed the balloon, seen above sensitive areas in recent days, was in fact a "high-altitude surveillance" device. But in a statement, China's foreign...
Australian regulator to review short-seller report on India's Adani
SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Wednesday it will review a short-seller report that has flagged a wide range of concerns about India's Adani Group.
BBC
Louise Kam: Two jailed for life over £4.6m property fraud murder
Two men have been given life sentences for strangling a businesswoman after a £4.6m plan to "plunder" her property went wrong. Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dumped in a rubbish bin. Kusai Al-Jundi, 25, of Harrow, London, and Romanian national Mohamed El-Abboud, 28,...
BBC
Killer Andrew Innes tells of rage during Dundee hammer attack
Warning: This article contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. A murder accused has described being "apocalyptically angry" as he repeatedly hit a woman on the head with a hammer at his Dundee home. Andrew Innes said he attacked Bennylyn Burke after thinking "crazy things" because she resembled...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
TechCrunch
Political ads face tougher targeting restrictions in EU if MEPs get their way
MEPs said they hope agreement can be reached in time to have the regulation in place for the next elections to the EU’s Parliament — in 2024. Parliamentarians voted for a series of changes to the Commission’s original (rather weak) proposal, which was presented back in November 2021 — saying they’ve beefed up the draft so that only data “explicitly provided” for online political advertising can be used by advert providers for this purpose.
BBC
Desi Bouterse: Suriname court seeks to uphold ex-president's sentence
Prosecutors in Suriname have asked the High Court of Justice to uphold a 20-year jail sentence given to former President Desi Bouterse. The 74-year-old was convicted in 2019 of ordering the extrajudicial execution of 15 political opponents four decades ago. Bouterse has since been appealing against this ruling and cannot...
BBC
Isle of Man operation dismantled major drugs gang, police say
Cannabis worth about £1m has been seized by police in a nine-month operation targeting the importation of illegal drugs on to the Isle of Man. Operation Artemis, which ran from February to October 2022, seized drugs hidden in cars and about £250,000 in cash, Isle of Man Police said.
