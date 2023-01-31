Read full article on original website
Texas Tech vs Baylor: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Another Big 12 battle sees the Red Raiders trying to continue their sudden winning streak, but can they really topple the Bears on the road?. TV schedule: Saturday, February 4, 1:00 pm ET. CBS. Arena: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. Things have taken a left turn for Texas Tech (12-10)...
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Tech
Jan 17, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) works the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Pop Isaacs (2) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Magic 106.5
YOUNG TALENT, NOT TALENTED JUNGS TO LEAD RED RAIDERS IN 2023
From 2017 to 2019 Josh Jung was a staple in the Red Raider line-up and a vacuum defensively at third base or shortstop. The future Texas Ranger would win numerous All-American awards and was even named the Big 12 player of the year back in 2019. From 2020 to 2022 little brother Jace would patrol either third or second base for Tim Tadlock’s team while again hitting near the top of the line-up. During his time in Lubbock, the future Detroit Tigers 1st round draft pick would rack up plenty of All-American awards and take home the conference player of the year award in 2021. But for the first time since 2016, there will not be a Jung in the line-up or the field for Texas Tech. So, who is the next star in the making at Texas Tech.
Bryn Gerlich’s career night not enough against OSU
STILLWATER, Okla. – Bryn Gerlich felt right at home at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough in Texas Tech’s 86-74 loss to Oklahoma State. The former Cowgirl scored a career-high 25 points in her final game at her former school, helping the Lady Raiders get back into the game in the third quarter. […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Four local football standouts sign college scholarships
Four local high school football standouts have signed college scholarships this week, highlighted by Natchitoches Central’s Tre’Darius Brown committing to Texas Tech and Chiefs’ standout Brian Young staying home to play defensive back for the Northwestern State Demons. Prolific St. Mary’s quarterback Adam Parker signed with Division...
Texas Tech football adds Tre’Darius Brown to signing class
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire put the finishing touch on his high school signing class Wednesday as Louisiana defensive lineman Tre’Darius Brown inked a National Letter of Intent with the Red Raiders. Brown becomes the 28th high school prospect to commit to the Red Raiders for the 2023 class and the […]
fox34.com
WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
KCBD
Texas Country Reporter featuring Lubbock staple Orlando’s this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Country Reporter is highlighting Lubbock staple Orlando’s and its Tex-Italian dishes on this week’s episode. Orlando’s is the oldest full-service restaurant in Lubbock, with 58 years of rich history. David Cea, who grew up sleeping on makeshift beds in the restaurant while his parents worked, is now one of the co-owners.
Breaking down Texas Tech's recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins take a look at how the Red Raiders faired in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Lubbock, We Might Be Able To See The Green Comet Tonight
Here in Lubbock, we may be able to see the green comet we've all been hearing about, no telescope is needed. Although if you do have a telescope or even binoculars, it'll certainly enhance your viewing experience, assuming you know how to operate your apparatus. According to NPR, the comet...
Feb. 2 School and Other Delays in Lubbock and Surrounding Areas
For the fourth day in a row in Lubbock County and surrounding areas there are more delays. A complete list of school, business, and government office delays will be found below and be updated as that information becomes readily available. Abernathy ISD: 10 a.m. start. Anton ISD: 10 a.m. start.
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our ‘Sippin’ on the South Plains series will share more on Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There will also be a 30-minute show that will talk about the high plains wine industry that airs every weekend on KLBK. Find out more at idalouharvest.com.
KCBD
Celebrate Texas Tech Founders Day: Centennial Illumination Feb. 10-12
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For three consecutive nights, beginning on February 10, the public is invited to campus to help us celebrate our 100th birthday. Beginning at dusk, a 3D projection will be cast upon the façade of the iconic Texas Tech University Administration Building. The program will tell a short story of Texas Tech and will feature memorable imagery, video, and graphics. You will not want to miss this spectacular presentation, so bring your entire family to campus and help us celebrate Texas Tech’s birthday.
fox34.com
Portions of Nashville and Memphis Avenues to be closed Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Nashville and Memphis Avenues, from 23rd to 24th Streets, will be temporarily closed on Saturday, February 4, 2023, for the City of Lubbock Water Department to do some work on a main line in that area. Please drive with caution and be prepared to slow...
Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze
For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
kgns.tv
Rollover near Wolfforth, Texas 1 student dead and another injured
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the State of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed on Tuesday morning during a crash near Wolfforth, Texas just 12 miles southwest of Lubbock.
KCBD
South Plains weekend warm up
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The warming trend which began yesterday will continue through the weekend. Temperatures eventually will peak about 15 degrees above average for early February. With a shift in the weather pattern, building high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and a westerly component to the wind. This...
Are Lubbock Prairie Dogs Any Good At Predicting Weather On Groundhog Day?
So, old CM Punxsutawney Phil made his annual appearance this morning in a small Pennsylvanian Town that literally has nothing else going for it, and with laser focused determination...villagers ceremoniously yanked an innocent groundhog out of his warm, toasty burrow, and checked to see if a shadow appeared under the confused rodent.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Winter storm heads northeast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A shooting near East 27th and Teak Ave. sent one person to the hospital. Here’s what we know: Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting. Student housing proposal today. A developer will present a new proposal for a student housing project in...
