Minneapolis, MN

kfgo.com

Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming

MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Marijuana tax: Walz, DFL lawmakers diverge on how much is enough

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Talk with Democratic lawmakers, and they'll say it's a matter of if -- not when -- Minnesota legalizes recreational marijuana. It's also clear that they don't have every detail settled. Take, for example, the tax rate on marijuana sales. While Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a 15% marijuana tax, DFL lawmakers and advocates favor an 8% rate. Both are on top of the state's 6.875% sales tax.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Push for jobless benefits for hourly school workers

ST PAUL, Minn. — Cat Briggs has fond childhood memories of "Peggy Bus 39," the woman who drove Cat's school bus throughout her youth. Briggs, now a bus driver for the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools, is one of 100,000 thousand hourly school and college workers in Minnesota who don't qualify for unemployment benefits.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Gas utility’s Minnesota hydrogen pilot ‘good news’ so far, but questions remain

A Minnesota gas utility says it is successfully blending “green” hydrogen into its natural gas pipeline system in one of the first such tests in the country. Since last summer, CenterPoint Energy customers near downtown Minneapolis have been burning a bit of hydrogen alongside the usual mix of methane gas in their stoves and furnaces. […] The post Gas utility’s Minnesota hydrogen pilot ‘good news’ so far, but questions remain appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants

The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants   appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill

(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
SHAKOPEE, MN
kvsc.org

New Highway Camera Views Installed in Central Minnesota for Safer Driving

If you ever need to check out what the road conditions are in central Minnesota you can visit 511 mn.org or download the app, now with additional camera locations. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has added new Road Weather Information Systems stations in central Minnesota at seven different locations featuring highway camera views. The new locations include Highway 23 in Richmond, Highway 47 near Isle and Highway 210 near Motley.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate committee advances bill to increase teachers of color in Minnesota schools

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Fourth grader Azomali Obiasakin was at the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday with a personal plea: Asking the legislature to pass policies to increase teachers of color in schools across the state."At my new school, they know how to handle difficult situations because there are more teachers of color," Obiasakin told a Senate panel. "Please pass the teachers of color act so more kids can feel happy in their schools."Obiasakin and other students told a Senate committee on Wednesday there is a crucial need for educators who look like them in classrooms everywhere. The current make-up of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Elders showcase artistry, share wisdom

“Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching.” — Unknown. Too often, the need for seniors to continue to grow and share their talents in their golden years gets overlooked or ignored. But on Sat., Jan. 21, MPS Community Ed and the Magnet Program met this need head-on as families, friends, and City officials came together for a joyful afternoon of art and storytelling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

