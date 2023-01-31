Read full article on original website
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
Unsafe tap water in Mound: Residents paying high bills, but can't drink the waterEdy ZooMound, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Bucket of Blood SaloonThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The Early Days of Como ParkThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
kfgo.com
Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming
MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
Surprise! The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Senator Rasmusson: The 100% carbon-free mandate jeopardizes Minnesota’s energy future
We all want to ensure a dependable energy future for Minnesota. However, the Democrats’ 100% carbon-free energy proposal would not help advance this mission, and instead, could severely jeopardize our energy outlook. Senate File 4, fittingly known as the ‘Minnesota Blackout Bill,’ would mandate our state’s electricity to be...
mprnews.org
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
fox9.com
Marijuana tax: Walz, DFL lawmakers diverge on how much is enough
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Talk with Democratic lawmakers, and they'll say it's a matter of if -- not when -- Minnesota legalizes recreational marijuana. It's also clear that they don't have every detail settled. Take, for example, the tax rate on marijuana sales. While Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a 15% marijuana tax, DFL lawmakers and advocates favor an 8% rate. Both are on top of the state's 6.875% sales tax.
Push for jobless benefits for hourly school workers
ST PAUL, Minn. — Cat Briggs has fond childhood memories of "Peggy Bus 39," the woman who drove Cat's school bus throughout her youth. Briggs, now a bus driver for the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools, is one of 100,000 thousand hourly school and college workers in Minnesota who don't qualify for unemployment benefits.
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
WDIO-TV
There will only be two types of new vehicles allowed in Minnesota by 2035
There is such a wide variety of vehicles on the roads these days, and more and more of them are fully electric and hybrid. More Minnesotans find themselves looking into e-v travel, too. Over the next twelve years, the way to get around is likely going to see some changes.
Gas utility’s Minnesota hydrogen pilot ‘good news’ so far, but questions remain
A Minnesota gas utility says it is successfully blending “green” hydrogen into its natural gas pipeline system in one of the first such tests in the country. Since last summer, CenterPoint Energy customers near downtown Minneapolis have been burning a bit of hydrogen alongside the usual mix of methane gas in their stoves and furnaces. […] The post Gas utility’s Minnesota hydrogen pilot ‘good news’ so far, but questions remain appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants
The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
modernfarmer.com
Agricultural Runoff Pollutes Well Water, a ‘Public Health Crisis In the Making’
The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread...
St. Cloud Building Sold, New Owner Plans Major Renovations
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud building has just been sold and the new owner is planning a major renovation. Oberg Roofing and Remodeling has bought the Aria building at 717 West St. Germain Street. Owner Caleb Oberg says they finalized the purchase Tuesday. He hopes to...
Minnesota utilities ask residents to reduce power, heating use as cold snap induces peak demand
Energy providers in Minnesota are calling on residents to reduce their energy usage Monday evening and Tuesday as the cold snap sweeping across the central U.S. is inducing peak energy demand. Temperatures have plunged below zero in Minnesota and it's also frigid – in relative terms – in states that...
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
fox9.com
Should Minnesota adopt a new state flag? Some lawmakers think so
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - For more than six decades, a royal blue flag with a gold fringe has represented Minnesota, but there are state lawmakers who feel it's time for a change. "The Minnesota message must be timeless, it must use traditional colors and symbols, and it must...
kvsc.org
New Highway Camera Views Installed in Central Minnesota for Safer Driving
If you ever need to check out what the road conditions are in central Minnesota you can visit 511 mn.org or download the app, now with additional camera locations. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has added new Road Weather Information Systems stations in central Minnesota at seven different locations featuring highway camera views. The new locations include Highway 23 in Richmond, Highway 47 near Isle and Highway 210 near Motley.
Minnesota Senate committee advances bill to increase teachers of color in Minnesota schools
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Fourth grader Azomali Obiasakin was at the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday with a personal plea: Asking the legislature to pass policies to increase teachers of color in schools across the state."At my new school, they know how to handle difficult situations because there are more teachers of color," Obiasakin told a Senate panel. "Please pass the teachers of color act so more kids can feel happy in their schools."Obiasakin and other students told a Senate committee on Wednesday there is a crucial need for educators who look like them in classrooms everywhere. The current make-up of...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Elders showcase artistry, share wisdom
“Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching.” — Unknown. Too often, the need for seniors to continue to grow and share their talents in their golden years gets overlooked or ignored. But on Sat., Jan. 21, MPS Community Ed and the Magnet Program met this need head-on as families, friends, and City officials came together for a joyful afternoon of art and storytelling.
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
