More Alabama inmates scheduled to be released to mandatory supervision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — More Alabama inmates are scheduled to be released to mandatory supervision Friday as part of a recently amended law that passed in 2021 to alleviate overcrowding in Alabama prisons. The law went into effect January 31. The Alabama Department of Corrections said approximately 170-200 will...
Alabama releasing approximately 200 more prison inmates days after 134 freed

The number of inmates released early from Alabama prisons under a newly-enacted law has steadily increased since the first eligible inmates walked out of prison on Tuesday. According to an Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson, 134 inmates have been released as of Thursday evening. Approximately 170-200 additional inmates will be released Friday.
Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
New law means hundreds of Alabama prisoners getting early release

Alabama’s early release of inmates continued Wednesday after the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles announced this week that almost 400 inmates nearing the end of their sentences can leave prison early because of a new sentencing law effective Jan. 31. Under the law, anyone sentenced to five years...
Former corrections officer, NAACP react to mass prison release

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the North Alabama community are reacting to the mass release of Alabama inmates on Tuesday. While some believe an uptick in crime is possible, others believe the inmates served their time and need to be freed. Former corrections officer Stacy George used to work...
134 inmates released, more to come on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Jan. 31 changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 went into effect allowing nearly 400 inmates to be released on parole supervision. Inmates that qualify to be released will be fitted with an ankle monitor and then picked up by friends or family. Others will be taken to a local bus station to be returned to their county of conviction. Some inmates will be transferred to law enforcement agencies of which they may have detainers or pending charges.
Nearly 100 incarcerated people near the end of their sentence released

Some incarcerated individuals near the end of their sentence left state custody this Tuesday, while others discovered the Alabama Department of Corrections had failed to notify victims impacted by crimes associated with their conviction and, in so doing, prevented many scheduled for early release from leaving state custody. The Alabama...
Dozens of Alabama inmates released under new law

About 80 Alabama inmates were released with ankle monitors Tuesday as a 2021 law took effect requiring inmates to spend the final few months of their prison sentence on supervised release, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The law requires inmates to be released to the supervision of the Alabama...
Crime victims groups express concern over inmate release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama begins releasing hundreds of inmates early, some crime victims say they should’ve been given more time to know this was happening. Victims groups have been scrambling this week to notify families impacted by crime that their perpetrators may be getting out soon. That includes Sara Welch, whose son Matthew […]
Families of victims wary of Alabama mass inmate release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Victims’ families have expressed concerns about the announced early release of a number of Alabama inmates this week. Some are fearful these inmates will be back on the streets again committing crimes. A feeling that recently became a reality for one north Alabama family. Miracle...
Sheriffs doubt any positive impact at county level to come from mass state inmate release

Local sheriff's offices are doubtful that the early release of state inmates from prisons into mandatory supervision will bring any positive impacts at the county level. Approximately 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible, anticipated to be roughly 400 inmates, as required victim notifications are made by the ADOC.
Hundreds of Alabama inmates set to be freed under new law

Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when...
Alabama lawmakers considering bill that would provide harsher penalties for felony drug trafficking crimes

Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers and distributors. It would require mandatory prison time for certain felony drug trafficking crimes. It would also impose additional criminal penalties for subsequent violations. It's a move Huntsville resident Jean Matthews supports. She lost her son...
