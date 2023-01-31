Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO