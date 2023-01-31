ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylesville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Haygood has big game in Lady Warrior basketball win at Piedmont

PIEDMONT – In the early stages of their basketball game Thursday, Piedmont’s Lele Ridley was having her way against the Cherokee County Lady Warriors. Ridley scored nine first-quarter points to give the Lady Bulldogs a 3-point advantage after one. But when the Lady Warriors finally got their game...
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont’s Odam leads comeback charge over Cherokee County

PIEDMONT – On some nights, Piedmont senior point guard Alex Odam’s role is to dish the ball off to his teammates when they’re shooting well. Other nights, he has to pour in the points himself. Thursday at home against rival Cherokee County was one of the latter...
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Spring Garden sweeps on basketball senior night

SPRING GARDEN – John and Jake Welsh did their parts to send the Panther boys basketball seniors out with a home win in their regular-season finale on Thursday night. John netted 17 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, and Jake added 15 in rallying the Class 1A, No. 6 Panthers to a 62-57 victory over Handley.
SPRING GARDEN, AL
weisradio.com

StClair rings for 40 points in Sand Rock boys’ win over Sylvania

SAND ROCK – Jacob StClair netted 40 points and dished out seven assists to lead the Sand Rock Wildcats to a 74-64 boys basketball win over visiting Sylvania on Tuesday. Kaden Justice contributed 18 points and six rebounds for Sand Rock (16-9). The Wildcats led at each of the...
SAND ROCK, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont’s Propst secures football future at West Georgia

PIEDMONT – One of Thomas Propst’s fondest memories growing up in a football coach’s family was the annual rite of winter known as National Signing Day. Every year, he couldn’t wait to watch the elite players – 255 of them total – parade to the front of the room in all those brightly colored ball caps and sign with all those different programs across the country.
PIEDMONT, AL
tdalabamamag.com

2023 LB Braylon Chatman accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama

Braylon Chatman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama on Tuesday. Chatman is a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. The local product was selected 2nd team for the Trussville Tribunes “2022- All Tribune Football Team.” This list is compiled of the top high school football talent in the Trussville area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck

An Alabama man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle car wreck, state troopers reported. Arturo Franco Orozco, 34, of Albertville, Alabama, was killed in the wreck that occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Horton Nixon Chapel Road in Marshall County. The road was...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Train derails on Highway 21 near Sycamore

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — There were no injuries after a train derailed in the Sycamore area Wednesday afternoon. Talladega County EMA Director Andy McWilliams said the incident happened on Highway 21 and Crystal Lane. McWilliams said a total of four cars, carrying slurry, were involved in the derailment.
SYCAMORE, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama High School Counselor Arrested

An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
ASHVILLE, AL
AL.com

Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets

Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, February 2nd

Marcus Ashford, 18 of Leesburg – Bondsman off Bond;. Justin Miller, 28 of Cedar Bluff – Conditional Release Violation;. David Hartline, 42 of Fort Payne – FTA/Assault 2nd;. and. Melanie Roberts, 47 of Boaz – FTA/Theft of Property 3rd. Arrests are based on probable cause, and...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Family continues to search for Anniston missing man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been four months since DeAngelo Allen’s family has heard from him. He was last seen in Anniston on Old Coldwater Road. Now, the Anniston Police Department says they believe his disappearance was involuntary, meaning he didn’t leave on his own. As his family continues searching for answers, they’ve worked out a plan to work with the police department.
ANNISTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy