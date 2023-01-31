Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ancient Hercules Statue Discovered While Repairing SewersPrateek DasguptaRome, GA
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
weisradio.com
Haygood has big game in Lady Warrior basketball win at Piedmont
PIEDMONT – In the early stages of their basketball game Thursday, Piedmont’s Lele Ridley was having her way against the Cherokee County Lady Warriors. Ridley scored nine first-quarter points to give the Lady Bulldogs a 3-point advantage after one. But when the Lady Warriors finally got their game...
weisradio.com
Collinsville’s Mata makes seven 3-pointers in 62-59 girls basketball win over North Sand Mountain
COLLINSVILLE – Nayeli Mata managed 21 points, all on 3-pointers, to help the Collinsville Lady Panthers edge visiting North Sand Mountain 62-59 in girls basketball action on Thursday night. Tyla Tatum netted19 points for the Lady Panthers (15-6), Rylee Tillery tallied 12 points on four treys. Sophia Wills finished...
weisradio.com
Piedmont’s Odam leads comeback charge over Cherokee County
PIEDMONT – On some nights, Piedmont senior point guard Alex Odam’s role is to dish the ball off to his teammates when they’re shooting well. Other nights, he has to pour in the points himself. Thursday at home against rival Cherokee County was one of the latter...
weisradio.com
Spring Garden sweeps on basketball senior night
SPRING GARDEN – John and Jake Welsh did their parts to send the Panther boys basketball seniors out with a home win in their regular-season finale on Thursday night. John netted 17 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, and Jake added 15 in rallying the Class 1A, No. 6 Panthers to a 62-57 victory over Handley.
weisradio.com
StClair rings for 40 points in Sand Rock boys’ win over Sylvania
SAND ROCK – Jacob StClair netted 40 points and dished out seven assists to lead the Sand Rock Wildcats to a 74-64 boys basketball win over visiting Sylvania on Tuesday. Kaden Justice contributed 18 points and six rebounds for Sand Rock (16-9). The Wildcats led at each of the...
weisradio.com
Collinsville’s Wills surges in second half, leads Panthers past Cedar Bluff
CEDAR BLUFF – In the first half Tuesday, the Cedar Bluff Tigers did a great job defensively on Collinsville senior forward Colton Wills. They held him scoreless in the half, which resulted in the Tigers holding a four-point edge heading into the locker room. But the second half was...
weisradio.com
Piedmont’s Propst secures football future at West Georgia
PIEDMONT – One of Thomas Propst’s fondest memories growing up in a football coach’s family was the annual rite of winter known as National Signing Day. Every year, he couldn’t wait to watch the elite players – 255 of them total – parade to the front of the room in all those brightly colored ball caps and sign with all those different programs across the country.
weisradio.com
Spring Garden girls and boys, Piedmont boys close out basketball’s regular season ranked in final ASWA poll
High school basketball’s postseason is around the corner, and three area teams close out the regular season ranked in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the season. The Spring Garden Lady Panthers (28-0) maintain their hold on the top spot in Class 1A, while the Panther boys...
tdalabamamag.com
2023 LB Braylon Chatman accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama
Braylon Chatman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama on Tuesday. Chatman is a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. The local product was selected 2nd team for the Trussville Tribunes “2022- All Tribune Football Team.” This list is compiled of the top high school football talent in the Trussville area.
Alabama man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck
An Alabama man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle car wreck, state troopers reported. Arturo Franco Orozco, 34, of Albertville, Alabama, was killed in the wreck that occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Horton Nixon Chapel Road in Marshall County. The road was...
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
ABC 33/40 News
Train derails on Highway 21 near Sycamore
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — There were no injuries after a train derailed in the Sycamore area Wednesday afternoon. Talladega County EMA Director Andy McWilliams said the incident happened on Highway 21 and Crystal Lane. McWilliams said a total of four cars, carrying slurry, were involved in the derailment.
weisradio.com
Alabama High School Counselor Arrested
An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets
Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
Second person dies following Hueytown house fire
A second person has died following a January house fire in Hueytown.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, February 2nd
Marcus Ashford, 18 of Leesburg – Bondsman off Bond;. Justin Miller, 28 of Cedar Bluff – Conditional Release Violation;. David Hartline, 42 of Fort Payne – FTA/Assault 2nd;. and. Melanie Roberts, 47 of Boaz – FTA/Theft of Property 3rd. Arrests are based on probable cause, and...
wbrc.com
Family continues to search for Anniston missing man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been four months since DeAngelo Allen’s family has heard from him. He was last seen in Anniston on Old Coldwater Road. Now, the Anniston Police Department says they believe his disappearance was involuntary, meaning he didn’t leave on his own. As his family continues searching for answers, they’ve worked out a plan to work with the police department.
