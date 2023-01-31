Read full article on original website
MLB
Each team's best non-Top 100 prospect
There's never enough room on the Top 100 Prospects for all the talented young players we'd like to list. Our new 2023 edition features several prominent phenoms who were absent a year ago, including Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter (No. 6), Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (No. 8), Nationals outfielder James Wood (No. 17), Padres shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 19), Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (No. 25) and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 28).
MLB
Why road to playoffs could be tougher for Cards in '23
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The impact that Major League Baseball’s balanced schedule could have on the Cardinals in 2023 might be evident as soon as Opening Day.
MLB
One series to circle on each team's schedule in '23
Of all the changes coming to Major League Baseball this season -- the bigger bases, the defensive alignment changes, the pitch timer -- the one that might have the most practical effect on the everyday fan is the simplest one: The schedule is changing. For the first time, every team is going to play every other team at least once this season.
MLB
Boston’s prospect to watch this spring is …
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. One of the key players to watch for the Red Sox this Spring Training is a guy who isn’t likely to make the team, but who could be a factor at some point in 2023 -- and seems poised to make an impact for years beyond that.
MLB
They may not be Top-10 players yet ... but just you wait
MLB Network completed its annual tradition of ranking the “Top 10 Players Right Now” at each position Thursday, with the reveal of this year’s list of top catchers. Here’s who made the cut at each position. You won’t see any of the players mentioned here in...
MLB
1 reason to be excited about each of MLB's top 3 prospects
The best prospects in baseball have already given us a glimpse of what they can do in the Majors. And it was an exciting glimpse. MLB Pipeline unveiled its Top 100 prospects for 2023 last week, and the three players on top of the list are Orioles third baseman/shortstop Gunnar Henderson, D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll and Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez.
MLB
How the pitch timer can help player health
Brandon Guyer was no lock to reach and stick in the big leagues. As a fifth-round Draft pick out of the University of Virginia in 2007, he knew his only chance of ascending in the sport would be to train that much harder, eat that much healthier and play that much smarter than those with whom he was vying for playing time.
MLB
Bucs invite top prospects Davis, Johnson, Priester to camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced on Thursday that 17 players, a group that includes four of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects, will be in Major League camp as non-roster invitees. Headlining the list of non-roster invitees are infielder Termarr Johnson (No. 26 overall), catcher Henry Davis (No. 57 overall),...
MLB
From catcher to coach to skipper: Snitker's incredible journey
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brian Snitker played his first professional game for the Kingsport (Tenn.) Braves in 1977, a year before Bobby Cox began his first tenure as Atlanta’s manager.
MLB
Dodgers' infield picture comes into focus
LOS ANGELES -- For part of the offseason, it appeared Miguel Vargas was setting up to be the Dodgers’ third baseman in 2023. That thought became even more of a reality once Justin Turner signed with Boston on a two-year deal in December. But instead, president of baseball operations...
MLB
Introducing new Astros GM Dana Brown
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Astros’ hiring of Dana Brown last week to be their general manager went against the grain of owner Jim Crane’s first two GM hirings after he bought the team. Jeff Luhnow and James Click were data-driven minds whose value for numbers was at times perceived to overshadow the human element.
MLB
How the A's newest slugger overhauled his approach
OAKLAND -- Jesús Aguilar’s first endeavor into free agency did not come at an ideal time. After enjoying several seasons as a high-level run producer with the Brewers and Marlins, Aguilar entered his contract year in 2022 looking to set himself up nicely for a potential multiyear deal. Instead, he endured arguably the worst statistical full season of his career, slashing .235/.281/.379 with 16 home runs, an 86 wRC+ and 86 OPS+ in a year that saw him finish with the Orioles after getting released by the Marlins in late August.
MLB
Will Twins' outfield be among MLB's best in '23?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins already used the “Nothing Falls But Raindrops” catchphrase to describe the 2018 outfield, so their marketing department will have to figure out how they want to brand this group -- because this season’s primary four-man outfield mix has the potential to be an even more elite cadre of defenders.
MLB
Nola family set precedent for bros facing off in playoffs
PHILADELPHIA -- Only the Nolas know how the Kelces might feel on Super Bowl Sunday. Before Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce become the first brothers to play each other in Super Bowl history on Feb. 12, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and Padres catcher Austin Nola became the first brothers to face each other as pitcher and batter in MLB postseason history. Austin won the battle in Game 2 of the 2022 National League Championship Series at Petco Park, sparking a five-run rally in the fifth inning with a big hit against his little brother in a Padres victory. Aaron’s Phillies won the war, however, taking the series in five games.
MLB
Judge enjoys special night at BBWAA dinner
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The stars were out this past weekend for the 98th annual Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards dinner in New York, and no one shined brighter than Aaron Judge.
MLB
Mariners, versatile Dylan Moore agree to extension (source)
SEATTLE -- Dylan Moore is finalizing a three-year, $8.875 million contract extension with the Mariners that, with escalators, could take the deal to $9 million, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal. Moore, who hadn’t yet agreed to terms on a 2023 contract in his second...
MLB
Chavez headlines Atlanta's list of non-roster invitees
ATLANTA -- Jesse Chavez, Adeiny Hechavarria, Ehire Adrianza, Kevin Pillar and Jared Shuster headline the list of non-roster players who have been invited to participate in the Braves’ big league Spring Training camp. Twenty-six have been invited: 11 pitchers, four catchers, six infielders and five outfielders. Here is a...
MLB
Why Giants stockpiled starters this offseason
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After letting All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodόn walk via free agency, the Giants opted to take a strength-in-numbers approach to filling the massive hole in their starting rotation.
MLB
Dodgers sign Gonsolin to 2-year deal through 2024
LOS ANGELES -- Tony Gonsolin had the best season of his career in 2022. He finished with a career-low 2.14 ERA and went 16-1 in 24 starts. It was the type of season that put Gonsolin on the map and earned him his first All-Star appearance. The Dodgers are confident...
MLB
Here’s how Padres could fill out their roster
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's February, which means: The Padres play a baseball game this month. An exhibition baseball game, but a baseball game nonetheless. In fact, the...
