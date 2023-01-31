ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham city council gives $5 million to amphitheater project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your favorite act or artist may soon have another reason to visit Birmingham. The City Council unanimously approved $5 million in funding for an Amphitheater at the old Carraway hospital site. City leaders now stressing this will be a huge boost to Birmingham’s bottom line. They...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

‘Protecting Good’ helps dozens of households get fortified roofs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold, rainy day was the perfect backdrop for an event focused on better preparing Birmingham’s northside for severe weather. A new public-private partnership is helping revitalize Birmingham’s historic northside neighborhoods. The joint effort is between several organizations, including the City of Birmingham, the Alabama Department of Insurance, and Protective Life Corporation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham neighborhood officers sworn in Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s mayor and city council came together Tuesday night for a swearing-in ceremony that was not theirs. They came to support and watch Chief Municipal Judge Andra’ Sparks give the oath of office to citizens elected in October to represent each of Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Some kids in Birmingham dodge trains and cars walking to school. More buses could help.

When it’s time for school, Brittany Taylor’s kids can’t hop on the bus. They have to walk. On a chilly morning in January, she bundles her kids up in thick coats, hats and gloves before they start their walk on Birmingham’s east side. Her kids Brandon and Kaleb are 10 and 6, respectively. Brandon, a 4th grader, says he looks forward to P.E. It motivates him as he braves the 35-degree weather, which might as well be glacial in Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Attorney J. Mason Davis Forged a United Way For Students and Lawyers

Few in Birmingham have combined the law and education the way attorney J. Mason Davis has. In 2019, the United Way of Central Alabama announced the launch of the J. Mason Davis Leadership Society to bring together African Americans who strive to positively impact the community through a shared affinity for philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Cancellation of black author's appearances creates controversy in Hoover City Schools

HOOVER, Ala. — The decision to cancel the appearance of a black children's book author is creating controversy in one Central Alabama school system. Kiara Harris has a son in the second grade in Hoover City Schools. She says she's upset to hear the district canceled upcoming appearances for Derrick Barnes, a black author scheduled to read his children's book at some of the district's elementary schools.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local

Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Concern about soil contaminants near Moody landfill fire

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners in St. Clair County are concerned with how contaminants from the landfill may impact their lawns, gardens, and soil. Dr. Audrey Gamble, an assistant professor at Auburn University, says if you live close to the fire at the landfill there could be some deposition with various contaminants like metal or lead. These are known as organic contaminants, but Dr. Gamble says in most cases, dirt contains bacteria and fungi that can break down a lot of these. She says if you are concerned about fruits and vegetables in your garden, be sure to wash them thoroughly before eating and wash your hands after touching the soil.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Pay Raises, Recreation Areas Provided Under Woodfin’s Budget Surplus Plan

The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to unanimously approve Mayor Randall Woodfin’s plans for spending the city’s $81 million budget surplus, with money allocated to a cost-of-living adjustment for city employees, capital improvement for parks and libraries, and funding for a new amphitheater in the city’s Uptown entertainment district.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

