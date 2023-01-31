Read full article on original website
Birmingham City Council approves funding for renovations at Legion Field, Rickwood Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council has approved $6 million in funding for renovations at two historic stadiums in the city. Rickwood Field will receive $2 million while Legion Field will receive $4 million for work to be done sprucing up the facilities. Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander said this is a […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham city council gives $5 million to amphitheater project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your favorite act or artist may soon have another reason to visit Birmingham. The City Council unanimously approved $5 million in funding for an Amphitheater at the old Carraway hospital site. City leaders now stressing this will be a huge boost to Birmingham’s bottom line. They...
‘Election shenanigans’: Winners and losers question legitimacy of Birmingham’s neighborhood elections
78-year-old Doug Edmonson knew he’d lost.
wbrc.com
‘Protecting Good’ helps dozens of households get fortified roofs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold, rainy day was the perfect backdrop for an event focused on better preparing Birmingham’s northside for severe weather. A new public-private partnership is helping revitalize Birmingham’s historic northside neighborhoods. The joint effort is between several organizations, including the City of Birmingham, the Alabama Department of Insurance, and Protective Life Corporation.
wbrc.com
Birmingham neighborhood officers sworn in Tuesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s mayor and city council came together Tuesday night for a swearing-in ceremony that was not theirs. They came to support and watch Chief Municipal Judge Andra’ Sparks give the oath of office to citizens elected in October to represent each of Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
wbrc.com
Nearly $2.5 million carved out of Birmingham budget for fire department staffing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the city will use part of a $81 million surplus in the city’s budget to boost up Birmingham Fire Department’s staffing. It’s set to be 37 new positions for nearly $2.5 million. Birmingham fire members tell WBRC that these...
Some kids in Birmingham dodge trains and cars walking to school. More buses could help.
When it’s time for school, Brittany Taylor’s kids can’t hop on the bus. They have to walk. On a chilly morning in January, she bundles her kids up in thick coats, hats and gloves before they start their walk on Birmingham’s east side. Her kids Brandon and Kaleb are 10 and 6, respectively. Brandon, a 4th grader, says he looks forward to P.E. It motivates him as he braves the 35-degree weather, which might as well be glacial in Alabama.
birminghamtimes.com
Attorney J. Mason Davis Forged a United Way For Students and Lawyers
Few in Birmingham have combined the law and education the way attorney J. Mason Davis has. In 2019, the United Way of Central Alabama announced the launch of the J. Mason Davis Leadership Society to bring together African Americans who strive to positively impact the community through a shared affinity for philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County District Attorney reflects on retro active prison release process
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr is now sharing his thoughts on the retro-active inmate release law, and the confusion it has caused in the last three days. While he supports the effort to reintegrate reformed prisoners in to society, he is frustrated with the lack...
wbrc.com
Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
wvtm13.com
Cancellation of black author's appearances creates controversy in Hoover City Schools
HOOVER, Ala. — The decision to cancel the appearance of a black children's book author is creating controversy in one Central Alabama school system. Kiara Harris has a son in the second grade in Hoover City Schools. She says she's upset to hear the district canceled upcoming appearances for Derrick Barnes, a black author scheduled to read his children's book at some of the district's elementary schools.
wbrc.com
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
birminghamtimes.com
Bessemer’s Bargain Town, Once Part of Large Chain, Closes Last Store for Good
Before Family Dollar and Dollar General, there was Bargain Town and its well-known jingle that was a soundtrack for area customers. Lynn Pruitt, of Northside Bessemer, admitted he couldn’t quite remember the jingle that was so familiar in the heyday of his favorite store. For family clothing. Biggest values...
Bham Now
6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local
Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
The rise and fall of Rex Vulcan: How the bitter cold ended Birmingham’s Mardi Gras
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It wasn’t a lack of revelry that ended Birmingham’s Mardi Gras: it was the bitter cold. Beginning in 1886, just 15 years after the city’s founding, Birmingham’s German Society organized Mardi Gras festivities in the Magic City for the first time, according to contemporaneous press accounts. “The first Mardi Gras and […]
wbrc.com
Neighbors fed up with trash piling up again along road in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Along the shoulder of Bristol Street near the Birmingham/Tarrant line, you’ll find a vacuum cleaner, Amazon Prime boxes, what looks like a washing machine, old tires and a ton of other household garbage. You’ll also see a “No Dumping” sign posted on a tree near...
wbrc.com
Concern about soil contaminants near Moody landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners in St. Clair County are concerned with how contaminants from the landfill may impact their lawns, gardens, and soil. Dr. Audrey Gamble, an assistant professor at Auburn University, says if you live close to the fire at the landfill there could be some deposition with various contaminants like metal or lead. These are known as organic contaminants, but Dr. Gamble says in most cases, dirt contains bacteria and fungi that can break down a lot of these. She says if you are concerned about fruits and vegetables in your garden, be sure to wash them thoroughly before eating and wash your hands after touching the soil.
Pay Raises, Recreation Areas Provided Under Woodfin’s Budget Surplus Plan
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to unanimously approve Mayor Randall Woodfin’s plans for spending the city’s $81 million budget surplus, with money allocated to a cost-of-living adjustment for city employees, capital improvement for parks and libraries, and funding for a new amphitheater in the city’s Uptown entertainment district.
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
