Minneapolis, MN

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles

It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
LEXINGTON, KY
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Suns center Deandre Ayton’s message to Devin Booker will fire up Mikal Bridges stans

The Phoenix Suns appeared to be in a world of trouble following Devin Booker’s Christmas day injury. Booker has now missed 18 straight games, with Phoenix losing nine of their first 11 games without their star man. However, the Suns appear to have turned things around. They have won six of their past seven games, thanks in no small part to Mikal Bridges’ continued expansion of his offensive repertoire.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely […] The post Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Blazers’ Damian Lillard makes 3-Point Contest decision for All-Star Weekend

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard intends to participate in the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. Lillard has been on a tear this season, reminding everyone how rare of a talent he is after missing the bulk of 2021-22 with an abdominal injury. Currently averaging a career-high 30.7 points […] The post Blazers’ Damian Lillard makes 3-Point Contest decision for All-Star Weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
‘I trust Culver’s’: Giannis Anetokounmpo hilariously calls out Chik-fil-A after 50-burger vs. Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going beast-mode over the last couple of games. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is averaging 44 points (!!!) over the last four games, including two 50-burgers. His latest masterpiece is a 54-point outing that halted the Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak. Afterwards, Giannis talked about his post-game exploits, which involve a trip to Culvers’... and a subtle clapback at Chick-fil-A.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 11th in a packed Western Conference, sitting a half game below .500 at 25-26. Despite that disappointing record after a surprisingly strong start to 2022-23, though, the Blazers look like buyers leading up to the trade deadline, hoping it’s not too late to capitalize on another stellar season from […] The post Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
‘Never witnessed in 38 years’: Rick Carlisle blasts refs after Pacers’ heartbreaking loss to Lakers

The Indiana Pacers are currently moving in rapid descent at 9.8 m/s², losing 10 of their past 11 games entering their Friday night battle against the Los Angeles Lakers thanks in large part to Tyrese Haliburton’s absences due to knee and elbow injuries. However, head coach Rick Carlisle and the rest of the Pacers faithful […] The post ‘Never witnessed in 38 years’: Rick Carlisle blasts refs after Pacers’ heartbreaking loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Los Angeles, CA
