Read full article on original website
Related
gcaptain.com
‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO
HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
gcaptain.com
Cross-Alliance Cooperation on the Rise as Market Weakens
Ocean carriers are pulling capacity from Chinese export routes and redeploying the ships to more robust tradelanes with growth potential. Moreover, the weakness in the Chinese market is prompting more discussions on carrier slot swap agreements between rival alliances. “Poor cargo demand in China and falling ocean spot freight rates...
gcaptain.com
LNG Carrier Grounds in Suez Canal
A LNG carrier has run aground in the Suez Canal, but at this time does not pose a threat to maritime traffic through the waterway, Leth Agencies has confirmed. The vessel, the Grace Emilia, grounded at km 125 in Little Bitter Lake, on the southern end of the canal, Leth Agencies reported.
gcaptain.com
Ultra-Competitive Freight Market Emerges for China’s Export
A parallel freight market is emerging for exports from China that undercuts the lowest container spot rates. Asia-North Europe ocean carriers are proactively quoting small- and medium-volume shippers ‘special’ FAK rates below $1,000 per 40ft from China to the UK, as they scramble to fill their ships in the dismal market that has followed the Chinese New Year holiday.
gcaptain.com
Euronav: The Analyst View
While the take-over battle surrounding tanker behemoth Euronav (NYSE: “EURN”) has dominated reports on the company, the company’s market prospects, which many observers have given a “thumbs up”, have escaped notice. Following its Q4 2022 earnings call, the top equity analysts have weighed in. In...
gcaptain.com
UKHO Extends Timeline for Phase-Out of Admiralty Paper Charts
The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has extended the timetable for ceasing its paper chart production in response to user feedback. For more than two centuries, mariners, shipping companies and international governments have relied on UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) charts to safely navigate the world’s oceans. In July 2022, UKHO...
gcaptain.com
Baltic Dry Index Logs Fifth Straight Weekly Drop
Feb 3 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell for the fifth straight week on Friday, pressured by weaker rates across vessel segments. * The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping...
gcaptain.com
EU Agrees to $100 Price Cap on Russian Diesel as Import Ban Looms
European Union member states agreed to impose a cap of $100 per barrel on sales of Russian diesel to third countries as part of an effort to limit Moscow’s revenues, according to people familiar with matter. The price cap mechanism is tied to an EU ban on seaborne imports...
Comments / 0