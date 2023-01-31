HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Contractors will begin work on Phase Two for the Highway 49/Midtown Road construction project on Wednesday, February 1. Hattiesburg leaders said drivers may encounter the following changes: According to leaders, access to the Forrest General Hospital Emergency Department has not changed: This phase is the second of seven phases for the […]

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO