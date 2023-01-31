Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Part of Hwy. 145 in Clarke County to be closed temporarily
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A road closure is planned for a portion of Highway 145 in Clarke County. A bridge replacement project will start at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Both directions of traffic will have to detour between Early Lane and County Road 128. It’s not known how long it will take to replace the bridge.
WDAM-TV
Community blood drive held in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One realtor partnered with a local blood bank to hold a blood drive Thursday in Petal. According to Vitalant, there is a shortage of blood type O nationwide, and every pint could save up to three lives. Heather Barnes coordinated the event. She even gave blood...
WDAM-TV
Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman lost her life in a single-vehicle accident in Covington County on Thursday evening. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. The driver of a Nissan Murano...
Phase 2 of Highway 49 project begins Wednesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Contractors will begin work on Phase Two for the Highway 49/Midtown Road construction project on Wednesday, February 1. Hattiesburg leaders said drivers may encounter the following changes: According to leaders, access to the Forrest General Hospital Emergency Department has not changed: This phase is the second of seven phases for the […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee was traveling west on Hwy 98 when his 2017 Hyundai Elantra left the road and struck a tree. Lee was...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police ask for help finding runaway juvenile
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department issued an alert for a runaway girl on Friday morning. HPD said 12-year-old Brianna Cooper was last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at her residence on Mamie Street. Cooper is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs 130...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg runaway reported found & safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Brianna Cooper has been found and is safe. Earlier on Friday, the HPD reported that 12-year-old Brianna Cooper was a runaway that had been last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday at her residence on Mamie Street. Family members believed...
WDAM-TV
Renovation, expansion complete at Collins Police Department
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-year project to renovate and expand the Collins Police Department is now complete. Phase one began in the summer of 2020, with work to add ADA-accessible doors and parking areas. Upgrades were also made to the lobby, offices and dispatch. Last spring, phase two started....
darkhorsepressnow.com
20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County
On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking information on stolen air compressor
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a stolen air compressor in an ongoing larceny investigation. The air compressor, (similar one pictured below), was stolen from a construction site in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 98 overnight on Jan. 30, 2023. If you have...
WDAM-TV
Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg receives $240,000 grant for safe roads
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is one of three Mississippi communities to receive funding through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the recipients of the SS4A grants on Wednesday, Feb. 1 - totaling $800 million in...
WDAM-TV
Sixth Street Museum District kicks off Black History Month with 2nd installation of ‘Faces of Eureka’ banners
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Sixth Street Museum District and the community came together Thursday for the unveiling of the second installation of the “Faces of Eureka” banners at the Historic Eureka School. With former Eureka students being pictured on the 10 new banners, Annie L. Jones, who attended...
WDAM-TV
VisitHATTIESBURG establishes Utility Box Trail
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - VisitHATTIESBURG has established a new trail to highlight the dozens of painted utility boxes in the Hub City. It’s all part of the Utility Box Edition of the Hattiesburg Public Art Trail. It started with a few painted boxes several years ago. “We started...
WDAM-TV
Laurel works to get new splash pad
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is working hard to get another splash pad within city limits. Due to the supply chain and COVID-19; however, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says the price has changed. The tentative cost for the splash pad at Boston Park is $200,000. Magee says...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg emergency personnel help corral loose bull on I-59
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers in Hattiesburg were asked to “Moooooove” over Monday evening for emergency vehicles while personnel attempted to help corral a bull loose on Interstate 59 (south of Hardy Street). According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the bull has since been recovered. As of 5:40...
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 South
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. An early morning wreck at Hwy 49 North and the Shell Station intersection occurred. Avoid area if possible to allow emergency...
WDAM-TV
Richton home damaged in Wednesday afternoon fire
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The home of a Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputy and Richton Police Department officer was majorly damaged in a fire Wednesday afternoon. According to family members, the fire started around 2 p.m. at the home on 701 Bay Avenue in Richton. The home belonged to...
WDAM-TV
3 arrested, 1 detained after short vehicle pursuit in Ellisville Monday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested/detained the following people after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in...
WDAM-TV
City Council working to clean up dilapidated properties
