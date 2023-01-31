ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Clint Cervenka
3d ago

no matter where you're from! this kind of crap will not be tolerated. make the RPD and Sheriff and anybody else with authority. we're a body camera. nobody seems to want to wear them up here! I see why now. bunch of derelicts on the street starting more trouble than what they get called for. the instigate a lot of this crap. enough is enough.

actionnewsnow.com

Police: Woman carrying loaded, stolen gun inside Mt. Shasta Mall arrested

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested at the Mt. Shasta Mall in Redding Thursday afternoon after officers found she had a stolen gun that was loaded. The Redding Police Department responded at 12:30 p.m. to the mall after security officers at the mall saw a woman enter the mall with a handgun in her waistband.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police investigating report of gun brandishing incident

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is investigating a possible gun-brandishing incident that took place Thursday morning. At approximately 9:23 a.m., dispatchers at the Redding Police Department received a call from a reporting party that three people were walking in the area of Laguna Honda Street and Emerald Lane.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Convicted felon caught with pistol, narcotics during traffic stop in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested again on Wednesday after being caught with a pistol, narcotics and more during a traffic stop. The Redding Police Department said one of their officers stopped a vehicle, at an unspecified location, at around noon on Wednesday and identified the driver as 29-year-old Emilio Romero, a convicted felon of Redding, Calif.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man in critical condition following Trinity County stabbing

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Trinity County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed by another man in the Hayfork area. Deputies, CHP and USFS officers...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies

REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man

REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police Department rolls out their first body cameras

REDDING, Calif. — After years of discussing the possibility of body cameras, the Redding Police Department (RPD) rolled out their first ever body cameras. Last year, the Redding City Council approved the use of the cameras and would provide $750,000, per year, to fund the program. Now, the RPD has eight officers wearing the cameras as a part of a 90-day trial period with Axon. And then, they will do a 45-day trial period with Lense Lock.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Anderson Police release interactive map of crime on new website

ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department released an interactive map on its new website. The map includes icons that describe what kind of incident happened:. Red - for violent crimes like assault, sexual offenses, homicide, robbery and more. Yellow - for property crimes and thefts. Blue - for...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney

BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
BURNEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle

REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pound of meth found in Corning, wanted man arrested

CORNING, Calif. - A pound of methamphetamine was found after officers search a wanted man and his truck in Corning on Monday. The Corning Police Department said officers saw Mario Rivera driving a red Dodge truck near Highway 99W and Solano Street. Officers said they knew Rivera had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was on Post Release Community Supervision.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PRCS offender charged with firearm and drug possession

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Jan. 27, Tehama County Probation Department seized multiple firearms, fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia during a compliance check of a post-release community supervision (PRCS) offender. Tehama County Probation Department says officers were trying to contact the PRCS offender and another subject in a vehicle where the...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

