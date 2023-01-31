Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Carmella return set for next week's WWE Raw

A total of four matches have been announced for the February 6 Raw.

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match, Carmella's in-ring return, and multiple Elimination Chamber qualifying matches are set for next week's WWE Raw.

Becky Lynch and Bayley will finally have their steel cage match on next week's Raw in Orlando, Florida. Lynch issued the challenge to Bayley on this week's episode after threatening to attack Dakota Kai, and Bayley accepted. The match was originally set for last week's Raw 30th anniversary show, but was scrapped in favor of an angle with Lynch and Damage CTRL due to time constraints.

Three Elimination Chamber qualifying matches have also been announced for next week's Raw.

Carmella will make her in-ring return after a six-month absence next week in a four-way Elimination Chamber qualifying bout. She will take on Candice LeRae, "Michin" Mia Yim, and Piper Niven.

Carmella has been out of action since last August. She suffered a head injury at a house show that initially put her out of action, then shared that she had also suffered a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.

After Rhea Ripley declared her intention to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania, Adam Pearce announced on Raw that there would be an Elimination Chamber match at the PPV of the same name on Saturday, February 18 to decide who will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's title at WrestleMania. The final four eliminations from Saturday's Royal Rumble were automatically entered into the Chamber match, with next week's qualifying match deciding a fifth participant and one participant still to be determined.

A pair of qualifying matches for the United States title Chamber match on February 18 are also set for next week's Raw.

Montez Ford will face Elias in one qualifier, while Angelo Dawkins will take on Damian Priest in the other. Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, and Johnny Gargano won qualifying matches on this week's show to earn their spots in the Chamber match, where Austin Theory will defend the US title.

Next week's Raw lineup:

WWE Raw, Monday, February 6 --

Steel cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Carmella vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. "Michin" Mia Yim

Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins

Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Montez Ford vs. Elias

The announced Elimination Chamber lineup:

WWE Elimination Chamber, Saturday, February 18, 8 p.m. Eastern time on Peacock & WWE Network --