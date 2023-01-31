ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three qualify for WWE United States title Elimination Chamber match

By Bryan Rose
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsUmd_0kWvTmLF00

Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Seth Rollins qualified for the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ksgxa_0kWvTmLF00

Three men have already qualified for the United States title Elimination Chamber match that will take place at next month's premium live event.

It was announced on Monday’s Raw that Austin Theory will defend the United States title inside the Elimination Chamber on February 18 in Montreal, Canada. Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, and Johnny Gargano all qualified on Monday to advance. Two other qualifying matches, Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest and Montez Ford vs. Elias, will determine the final two spots on next week’s Raw.

Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler, Gargano defeated Baron Corbin, and Rollins defeated Chad Gable to qualify.

A women’s Elimination Chamber match was also announced. That will determine Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania 39 challenger.

The current card for Elimination Chamber is as follows:

  • Men’s Elimination Chamber match for United States title: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. ??? vs. ???
  • Women’s Elimination Chamber match (winner gets Raw title match at WrestleMania): Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. ??? vs. ???

