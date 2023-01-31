Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County considers using public building projects to solve affordable housing crisis
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Trying to figure out how to build more affordable housing is an issue that’s been both difficult and controversial for many DMV governments, but in Montgomery County officials believe the solution to the problem may be in their own firehouses, police stations and rec-centers. A...
Tens of thousands donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the murdered 64-year-old Metro mechanic. Metro Transit Police were stationed...
WTOP
Second instance of ‘hateful graffiti’ discovered at Montgomery County high school
Days after reacting to hateful graffiti at his school, the principal of Gaithersburg High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, said a staff member found a racial slur scratched onto a locker in the boys’ locker room. In an email to parents, Principal Cary Dimmick said that he is extremely...
Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Germantown, Maryland
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Germantown, Maryland Thursday afternoon, the Montgomery County Department of Police said. Police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 13300 block of Demetrias Way for a shooting. First responders found a 16-year-old boy who had been...
WTOP
How a Va. Department of Education error may impact school systems’ ability to hire
Virginia’s second-largest school system may cut down on its hiring for certain positions in the aftermath of a Virginia Department of Education error that left school systems with less funding than anticipated in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. At a board meeting Wednesday night, John Wallingford, chief financial officer...
WTOP
Teen dies after suspected overdose at Arlington high school
A teen who authorities believed overdosed in an Arlington County, Virginia, high school bathroom earlier this week has died, police said. The teenager died in the hospital Thursday, police said. Investigators are now conducting a death investigation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the teen’s death.
NBC Washington
Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness
The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
Teen Charged With Making Anti-Semitic Calls To Jewish Rockville Outreach Center During Hanukkah
Police say that a teenage member of the community has been identified as the suspect who made anti-Semitic phone calls to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center at the beginning of Hanukkah last year. A 17-year-old Montgomery County teenager - whose name will not be released - is facing charges for...
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
bethesdamagazine.com
Five county youths died of overdoses in January, Jawando tells teens
Five Montgomery County youths have died so far this month of overdoses – nearly half the 11 recorded in all of 2022 and equal to the number recorded in 2021, according to data shared Monday by County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-Large). Jawando warned students of the risks of fentanyl...
WJLA
'Be prepared to suffer': Prince George's Co. carjacker gets 20 years, SA's office says
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As carjacking cases increase in the DMV and throughout the country, the Prince George's County State's Attorney announced a stiff sentence Thursday for one carjacker. "This is a very important issue that we continue to grapple with," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Watch...
wufe967.com
DC councilman calls for 'increased police presence' after touting 'biggest reduction to MPD we've ever seen'
A councilman in Washington D.C., is calling for an increase in police presence after a tragic shooting in the city’s Metro transit system, despite touting a reduction to the city’s police department in 2020. Charles Allen, Ward 6 councilman in Washington, D.C. made the call for an increased...
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
mocoshow.com
MCPD on the Scene of Shooting in Germantown Thursday Evening
Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Germantown. MCPD tweeted the following at 5:18pm on Thursday, February 2:. “Montgomery County Police are on scene of a shooting in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way. One person has been transported to an area hospital. No suspect is in custody at this time. Police believe this is an isolated event. #MCPD #MCPNews #IncidentAlert”
'Say his name, Sergio Flores' | Student who reportedly overdosed at Wakefield High School dies
ARLINGTON, Va. — A student who reportedly overdosed in a bathroom at Wakefield High School on Tuesday has died, officials told WUSA9 on Thursday night. The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) told WUSA9 that the student was a freshman special education English learner. PTSA President Judith Davis said the...
WTOP
As hate crimes increase, number of nonprofits applying for Montgomery Co. security grants rise
Knives placed near playgrounds, shattered windows, fences defaced with antisemitic graffiti, late-night unwelcome visitors — they are just some of the incidents described by the leaders of nonprofit organizations in Montgomery County, Maryland, that say they need help to prevent hate crimes. “I moved here to Montgomery County, to...
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
WJLA
Frustration among businesses as safety concerns persist at Alexandria shopping center
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — 7News is hearing from business owners and store employees at Alexandria's Bradlee Shopping Center, who say safety concerns persist nearly eight months after a fight between teens turned deadly in the shopping center parking lot. It was May of 2022 when an 18-year-old Alexandria City...
WTOP
‘I cried almost daily’: Md. police sergeant says she was mistreated while pregnant
The Mount Rainier Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was formally accused this week of mistreating an employee while she was pregnant. Audrey Calloway, a sergeant with the department, said she was humiliated when she was forced to get a “second opinion” to prove she was pregnant in January of 2022.
Bay Net
Pedestrian Killed After Driver Runs Red Light In Prince George’s County
KETTERING, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
Comments / 0