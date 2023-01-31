Read full article on original website
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's HairDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Are You Nuts About Mutts? Check Out This Pup Meet-Up Happening in Kingston!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police warn of rash of thefts of building materials from construction sites
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: In recent weeks, the area has seen building materials with costs in the thousands, taken from multiple job sites. Overnight thefts of cedar shingles have been reported most recently. We are urging all builders and contractors to secure building materials at the end of the day.
whdh.com
State police find cocaine, illegal guns, cash in Fall River bust
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men are facing charges after state police found more than 5.5 kilograms of cocaine, illegal guns and cash at three apartments this week, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced. The office of District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said troopers arrested...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after two adults were victim of reported armed robbery while walking
The Fall River Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., units responded to Warren and Reeves Streets in response to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers located...
thequincysun.com
New Arrest In Quincy Murder
Another of the seven men charged with murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy man in the parking area of his apartment building has been arrested. Derek Miranda, age 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is due to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Norfolk County Superior Court, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
hyannisnews.com
GUN CHARGES, PLUS ALLEGEDLY TOO YOUNG FOR “HENNY” [HN VIDEO]
Above image: A mugshot photo of Mason Gonsalves photocopied from an arrest report filed in Barnstable District Court. (There were no other mugshots of other individuals available at the time of this report) HYANNIS – According to reports filed in Barnstable District Court, this past Tuesday – January, 31, 2023...
frmedia.org
Two City Men Charged in Cocaine Drug Bust
Two Fall River men have been arrested in connection with a state and local drug investigation. From Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn. An ongoing investigation being led by the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office resulted in the arrest Monday of two Fall River men and the seizure of more than five-and-a-half kilos of cocaine, two illegals guns and more than $28,000 in cash.
Boston Police officers face additional charges connected to overtime fraud scheme
The defendants allegedly embezzled money by lying about overtime work at the department's evidence facility. Four Boston Police officers are facing new charges for their roles in an overtime fraud scandal that was first made public in 2020. The new charges were contained in a superseding indictment this week, and...
liveboston617.org
Early Morning Shots Fired in Roxbury Neighborhood
At approximately 00:15 hours, in the early morning of February 2nd, Boston Police officers of District B-2 responded to a Shotspotter activation at 269 Highland Street in Roxbury. The Shotspotter detected three rounds at this location. The officers of B-2 arrived on the scene and began inspecting the area. Ballistic...
Arrest warrant issued for suspect, victim named after deadly shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 32 year-old Luis Soto, who is wanted in connection with a brazen, daytime shooting at a Dollar Tree store that killed an East Boston man and left another man injured.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Detectives charge 60 year-old man with trafficking in Fentanyl
“On January 31, 2023, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau executed a search warrant at 167 Acushnet Ave., #205 (St. James Place). The target of the investigation was Mr. IBRAHIMA SAKHO, 60. Following a search of the apartment, SAKHO was found to be in possession of 116 grams...
One person killed, another wounded after shooting inside Dollar Tree in Brockton
An investigation is underway after two people were shot inside a Dollar Tree in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon.
universalhub.com
Four charged with slicing, tasing, beating man on the Red Line in robbery attempt; one also charged for crowbar beatings, robberies on the Green Line
Two men and two women face charges that they broke a Red Line rider's nose, sliced his jacket and tased him during a robbery attempt on a Red Line train in the tunnel between Broadway and South Station shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
whdh.com
Police: Search continues for 57-year-old man last seen in Provincetown in late December
PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Search efforts for a 57-year-old man last seen in Provincetown in late December are ongoing, according to officials, as police continue to seek info from the public. Bruce Crowley was originally reported missing on Jan. 4, after spending the New Year’s Eve weekend in Provincetown, according...
Police: Man stole saws from Warwick stores
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole large saws from two Warwick hardware stores earlier this month.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of possible shots fired on Mulberry Street in Hyannis. One person was detained after the report sometime after 7 PM Sunday but no charges have been filed. No injuries from gunfire have been reported. Barnstable Police tell CWN the incident remains under investigation.
WCVB
Standoff at Hampton Inn in Norwood ends peacefully after 9 hours
NORWOOD, Mass. — A man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with police at a hotel along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts, has surrendered to authorities. The Norwood Police Department first tweeted about the situation involving a person who barricaded themselves somewhere inside the Hampton Inn shortly before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to Death and Jumping Out of a Window Is ‘Improving Daily’
A Massachusetts mother of three accused of killing all her children by strangling them is getting better after allegedly trying to commit suicide by jumping from a second-story window, police said Wednesday. “I don’t have her current condition,” Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone wrote in an email sent to...
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Dartmouth Fire Departments respond to blaze at Route 6 auto dealership
A quick and aggressive interior fire attack, made by Westport’s firefighter/paramedics last night, kept a structure fire contained to the office space of an auto sales and repair shop on State Road. A call came into Westport dispatch just after 11:45 p.m. Wednesday for flames showing at 735 State...
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
