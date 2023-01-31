Read full article on original website
Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good
A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
Rochester Home Lost in Overnight Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Fire Fighters braved sub-zero temperatures to battle a mobile home fire early Friday morning. Crews were called to Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Rd. Southeast shortly before 12:20 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive found what was described as heavy fire and smoke coming from several openings in the home, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.
The Complete List of Egg Prices in Southern Minnesota
I did my usual grocery shopping last night and while I would like to go to Hy-Vee sometimes the things I want a slightly cheaper at Target. And I would go to Walmart but all the Walmarts are out of my way, so therefore, I go to Target (then I can get my Target serotonin for the week).
Apache Mall | Shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota
Apache Mall is the largest enclosed shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota. It was built in 1969 at the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and U.S. Route 14. The Mall's food court has had free Wi-Fi access provided by Charter Communications since January 2007. Apache Mall is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, who acquired General Growth Properties in 2018. The mall's anchor stores are Scheels All Sports, Barnes & Noble, Macy's, and JCPenney. Boston Shoe & Boot Repair, Orangetheory Fitness, and Men's Wearhouse are junior anchors.
Rochester Woman Sick of Winter Sings Relatable Song About It (WATCH)
We're all feeling the pain of winter. And not just figuratively, but literally, too. The air hurts my face right now when I go outside. I'm just impatiently waiting for spring and every once in a while I wonder if it would be possible to move to a warmer place. And that's kind of the mindset of a song sung by this Rochester, Minnesota woman.
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
Trailer park residents forced out of their homes
(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park say they never received an official notice they had to leave after they were told they could stay, now their utilities have been shut off and their homes condemned. I guess if they were in this...
Zone Change Needed For 200 Unit Apartment Project in NW Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A local developer has submitted a zone change request to the City of Rochester for a proposed multi-family residential project along Cascade Creek and 11th Avenue Northwest. The preliminary plans by the Prow Company for what is being called the Bakery Flats depict a 7.5-level...
Former RCTC Football Player Sentenced For Assaulting Coach
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former RCTC Football player has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction. 22-year-old Shan Fiorenza was sentenced this afternoon for assaulting an opposing coach after a fight broke out following a Yellowjacket football game in October 2021. The Chicago man earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of two misdemeanor assault charges.
Rochester man sentenced for New Year's Day chase
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a year after leading law enforcement on a multi-county car chase, an Olmsted County man is sentenced. Peter Allam, 50 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Law enforcement says Allam was spotted just after midnight...
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
Olmsted County Commissioner Housing Tour
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Housing Department took county commissioners on a tour of their facilities Tuesday to highlight the need for more aid and to highlight the work that is already being done at the facilities. The first stop was the Rochester Community Warming House where...
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
Vehicle rollover on E. Circle Dr. slows traffic
(ABC 6 News) – First responders responded to a single vehicle crash, on East Circle Drive Northeast and Stonehedge Drive Northeast, this morning just before 8:00 a.m. The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Community Serviceand the Rochester Fired Department were on-scene to assist. The Vehicle was cleared, and traffic flow...
Rochester couple accused of cashing $125K in checks from vulnerable relative’s banking account
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester couple are accused of writing themselves more than $125,000 in checks from an elderly relative’s account in a single year. Colleen Marie Siverling-Keigher, 35, and Corey Jonathon Keigher, 33, each face two charges of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult–uses/manages or takes property for benefit of someone else.
Council discusses zoning text amendment
The Red Wing City Council discussed a possible amendment to a current zoning ordinance during the Jan. 23 council meeting. The item discussed was pertaining to a project proposal that would require a zoning text amendment. Council members discussed the effect this amendment would have on the community and ultimately...
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident
(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
