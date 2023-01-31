Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nostalgic dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
doctor killed in hit and run attackcreteDana Point, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Spots in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company2UrbanGirlsAnaheim, CA
Come To The Beach With MeSarah RoseLaguna Beach, CA
Related
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Doctor Dies After Fatal Collision, Knife Assault on PCH
A Laguna Beach cyclist died yesterday after being struck from behind by a vehicle, then stabbed at the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway intersection in Dana Point. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Laguna Beach doctor Michael John Mammone, 58, lying in the intersection and suffering from severe injuries...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach man arrested in connection with bicyclists death in Orange County
DANA POINT, Calif. – A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist — a Laguna Beach doctor — with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital.
KTLA.com
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Michael Mammone, 58, an emergency room doctor at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach. Authorities...
Cyclist In Orange County Dies After Being Hit By A Car, Then Attacked By The Driver
Michael John Mammone, 58, was riding his bicycle Wednesday along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point when he was assaulted.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Booked on Suspicion of Murder in Death of Bicyclist in Dana Point
A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist — an Orange County doctor — with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital. The attack occurred for unknown...
danapointtimes.com
UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Death of Cyclist After Traffic Collision, Stabbing at PCH, Crown Valley
Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 58-year-old cyclist who was struck in a vehicle collision and reportedly stabbed in a subsequent assault at Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Vanroy Evan Smith,...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed on Pomona Freeway
A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday in Jurupa Valley. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Valley Way were they found the pedestrian, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority. The pedestrian, whose age and gender was not...
Man Found Dead in Crashed Pickup Truck in Pine Valley ID’d
Authorities have publicly identified a 27-year-old Orange County man who was found dead last week in a vehicle that had crashed off a roadway in the rural southeastern reaches of the San Diego area. A passing motorist spotted the wrecked Ford pickup truck Thursday afternoon on an embankment alongside Old...
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man arrested after running into an O.C. cyclist then stabbing him to death
DANA POINT, Ca. (Feb. 2, 2023): At 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway reference a traffic collision and an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found Michael John Mammone, 58, a cyclist, lying in...
California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver
A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed in Orange County
DANA POINT, Calif. – A bicyclist died at a hospital after being struck by a car and stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point Wednesday, according to a broadcast report. The collision occurred at about 3 p.m. at Crown Valley Parkway and Pacific Coast Highway, Orange...
mynewsla.com
Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified
A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, stabbed on PCH in Dana Point
A bicyclist has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle and then stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a motorist hit a bicyclist riding near Crown Valley Parkway, an act which they believe to be intentional. The driver then got out of the car and assaulted the cyclist, stabbing them.The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Authorities have detained the suspect. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Man killed after striking tree in rural East County identified
A man who was was killed last week after crashing into a tree in Pine Valley has been identified by authorities.
newsantaana.com
New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.
Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
Hospitals seek help identifying patients found in Los Angeles County
Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County. The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23. She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Officials say she was […]
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in connection with 2021 homicide in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in Anaheim in 2021, police announced Thursday. Miguel Rodriguez, 20, of Anaheim was arrested in the fatal shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Romero, who was gunned down about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021, in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department reported.
americanmilitarynews.com
Police mistakes, witness problems in Santa Ana murder case lead to suspect’s release
A Santa Ana transient charged with murdering another homeless man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Wednesday, Feb. 1, as part of a deal ensuring his release by the end of the day. The plea deal came after attorneys for Jonathan Menjivarlemus found massive mistakes in the Santa Ana police investigation...
mynewsla.com
Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized
One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The American Red Cross has been...
Comments / 0