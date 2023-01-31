ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Doctor Dies After Fatal Collision, Knife Assault on PCH

A Laguna Beach cyclist died yesterday after being struck from behind by a vehicle, then stabbed at the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway intersection in Dana Point. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Laguna Beach doctor Michael John Mammone, 58, lying in the intersection and suffering from severe injuries...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed on Pomona Freeway

A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday in Jurupa Valley. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Valley Way were they found the pedestrian, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority. The pedestrian, whose age and gender was not...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
CBS News

2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist killed in Orange County

DANA POINT, Calif. – A bicyclist died at a hospital after being struck by a car and stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point Wednesday, according to a broadcast report. The collision occurred at about 3 p.m. at Crown Valley Parkway and Pacific Coast Highway, Orange...
DANA POINT, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified

A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

newsantaana.com

New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.

Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in connection with 2021 homicide in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in Anaheim in 2021, police announced Thursday. Miguel Rodriguez, 20, of Anaheim was arrested in the fatal shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Romero, who was gunned down about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021, in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department reported.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The American Red Cross has been...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

