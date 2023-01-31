Read full article on original website
Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time
ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
North St. Louis hit by another carjacking incident
Someone robbed a driver and stole their automobile just before 2 a.m. this morning on Hodiamont Avenue near Ella Avenue in North St. Louis.
Billions of dollars in development to reverse decades of redlining, neglect on Delmar
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Delmar Boulevard was prosperous for decades and one of the places to be in St. Louis. That was then. And now, it has been hollowed out by actions that made it a dividing line between races and the “haves and have-nots.”. Between the city...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2023
The ones we lost and the ones we gained in the first month of 2023
Building Design & Construction
St. Louis’s first transit-oriented multifamily development opens in historic Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood
St. Louis’s first major transit-oriented, multi-family development recently opened with 287 apartments available for rent. The $71 million Expo at Forest Park project includes a network of pathways to accommodate many modes of transportation including ride share, the region’s Metro Transit system, a trolley line, pedestrian traffic, automobiles, and bike traffic on the 7-mile St. Vincent Greenway Trail. It also provides parking, extensive amenities, and 30,000 sf of retail space.
