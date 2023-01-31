ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

St. Louis CITY SC growing the perfect pitch despite wintry weather

Snow, freezing rain, sub-freezing temperatures—all have been in the forecast. So how is St. Louis CITY SC growing new grass during the heart of St. Louis winter? It is all thanks to science.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case

A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State

Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you'll soon find Yuengling products.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time

ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man arrested for stealing $200K in construction equipment

A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Building Design & Construction

St. Louis’s first transit-oriented multifamily development opens in historic Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood

St. Louis’s first major transit-oriented, multi-family development recently opened with 287 apartments available for rent. The $71 million Expo at Forest Park project includes a network of pathways to accommodate many modes of transportation including ride share, the region’s Metro Transit system, a trolley line, pedestrian traffic, automobiles, and bike traffic on the 7-mile St. Vincent Greenway Trail. It also provides parking, extensive amenities, and 30,000 sf of retail space.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis Area Foodbank hosts mobile food fair today

The St. Louis Area Foodbank hosts a mobile food fair on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after 9 years in court

Accused killer Shawn Kavanagh, who police say called 911 to report his murders, remains in court nine years after the crime. The intended target, investigators say, was the suspect's wife, who was taking refuge with co-workers, who became stabbing victims.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

