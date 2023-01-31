ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Christian girls roll Parkston

By Ian Sacks
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian girls basketball team defeated Parkston 62-36 at home Monday night.

The Chargers scored the first 15 points of the contest.

They are now 12-1 on the season and have won nine straight. The Trojans fell to 8-5.

KELOLAND

