Sioux Falls Christian girls roll Parkston
SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian girls basketball team defeated Parkston 62-36 at home Monday night.
The Chargers scored the first 15 points of the contest.
They are now 12-1 on the season and have won nine straight. The Trojans fell to 8-5.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0