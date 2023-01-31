Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove Due in Court
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year-old man during a confrontation in Highgrove is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested in December following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley.
americanmilitarynews.com
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee
A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo Court, near Pelion Road.
2urbangirls.com
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Molesting 4 Girls and a Boy in OC
A 69-year-old man has been convicted of molesting four girls and a boy he is related to in Anaheim and Mission Viejo, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Jose Antonio Macias was convicted Friday of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, two counts of forcible lewd acts on a child, a count of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 or younger, and two counts of attempted lewd acts on a child. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 12.
mynewsla.com
Man Caught in Middle of High Profile LASD Pursuit Sues Over Alleged Beating
A man sued Los Angeles County Wednesday, alleging he was wrongfully battered by sheriff’s deputies when he found himself incidentally in the middle of a wild televised chase. Adrian Cruz brought the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit on behalf of himself, his wife, Amanda Sainz, and their 12-year-old son,...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot and Killed in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Felon Who Allegedly Stole $20K in Goods Due for Preliminary Hearing
A felon accused of perpetrating thefts in Moreno Valley, Perris and Riverside that resulted in an estimated $20,000 in losses to the retail establishments is slated for a preliminary hearing later this month. Caleb Samuel Johnson, 33, of Moreno Valley, was arrested last week, along with 37-year-old Micaela Presley, following...
newsantaana.com
2urbangirls.com
Woman gets light sentence after attempting to run over man in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old woman was sentenced Monday to two weeks in jail, or time already served behind bars, and 60 hours of community service for attempting to run over a man in Westminster with her 6-year-old daughter in the vehicle. Police were called July 9 regarding...
newsantaana.com
Tustin High School student arrested after a knife assault on another student
On January 31, 2023, at approximately 12:18 pm, the Tustin Police Department responded to Tustin High School regarding an assault that occurred between two male students. The responding police officers learned that a suspect was being detained by school staff. When officers arrived, the suspect was taken into custody. An...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Making Criminal Threats; Weapons Recovered
A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly making criminal threats, authorities said. Braxton Johnson, 24, of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held on $500,000 bail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Moreno Valley Woman Sentenced to Prison for Unemployment Insurance Scam
A Moreno Valley woman was sentenced Thursday in downtown Los Angeles to 54 months in prison for her role in a scheme to obtain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits using sham companies.
Man sentenced to 90 days in jail for attacking dog in Irvine
A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog sitting, according to court records obtained Monday. Mohammadreza Shojaei was also placed on one year of formal probation on Friday, according to court records. He...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Trying to Snatch MoVal Girl Walking Home from School
A 40-year-old man accused of trying to snatch a Moreno Valley girl at gunpoint as she walked home from school was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping of a minor. Arturo Ramirez Cisneros was arrested Friday following a nine-day Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Cisneros, who is being held on...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Man in Anaheim in 2021
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in Anaheim in 2021, police announced Thursday. Miguel Rodriguez, 20, of Anaheim was arrested in the fatal shooting death of Jonathan Romero, who was gunned down about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department reported.
wbrc.com
