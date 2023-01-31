ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

mynewsla.com

Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee

A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo Court, near Pelion Road.
MENIFEE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in connection with 2021 homicide in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in Anaheim in 2021, police announced Thursday. Miguel Rodriguez, 20, of Anaheim was arrested in the fatal shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Romero, who was gunned down about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021, in the 1200 block of North Placentia Avenue, the Anaheim Police Department reported.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

mynewsla.com

Man Convicted of Molesting 4 Girls and a Boy in OC

A 69-year-old man has been convicted of molesting four girls and a boy he is related to in Anaheim and Mission Viejo, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Jose Antonio Macias was convicted Friday of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, two counts of forcible lewd acts on a child, a count of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 or younger, and two counts of attempted lewd acts on a child. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 12.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot and Killed in Long Beach; Suspect Sought

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Who Allegedly Stole $20K in Goods Due for Preliminary Hearing

A felon accused of perpetrating thefts in Moreno Valley, Perris and Riverside that resulted in an estimated $20,000 in losses to the retail establishments is slated for a preliminary hearing later this month. Caleb Samuel Johnson, 33, of Moreno Valley, was arrested last week, along with 37-year-old Micaela Presley, following...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin High School student arrested after a knife assault on another student

On January 31, 2023, at approximately 12:18 pm, the Tustin Police Department responded to Tustin High School regarding an assault that occurred between two male students. The responding police officers learned that a suspect was being detained by school staff. When officers arrived, the suspect was taken into custody. An...
TUSTIN, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested for Allegedly Making Criminal Threats; Weapons Recovered

A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly making criminal threats, authorities said. Braxton Johnson, 24, of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held on $500,000 bail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Trying to Snatch MoVal Girl Walking Home from School

A 40-year-old man accused of trying to snatch a Moreno Valley girl at gunpoint as she walked home from school was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping of a minor. Arturo Ramirez Cisneros was arrested Friday following a nine-day Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Cisneros, who is being held on...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

wbrc.com

Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death

DANA POINT, Calif. (KCAL) - A driver was arrested and accused of slamming his car into a bicyclist, then getting out and stabbing the rider to death. In the aftermath of the attack, a black mountain bike with a crushed back tire was left on its side in the middle intersection, and a white Lexus was stopped nearby, the windshield caved in.
DANA POINT, CA

