Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds of Alabama Inmates Set For Release as Corrections Department Notifies Victims’ Families
Hundreds of Alabama inmates who were set to be released from prison under a 2021 sentencing provision are still behind bars for the time being as the state’s corrections department works to notify the families of victims, as required by state law. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced...
Alabama murder suspect found hiding in kitchen cabinet
An Alabama murder suspect was nabbed this week after U.S. Marshals found the man hiding inside a kitchen cabinet of an abandoned residence, police said. Montgomery, Alabama, police said Jeffery Pruitt, 35, was arrested by marshals who tracked him to an abandoned home in Montgomery. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said Pruitt...
PHOTOS: Landowner Discovers ‘Hundreds of Deer Carcasses’ On His Property, Investigation Ensues
It’s a scene straight out of a horror film. Piles of bones, rotting flesh, and putrid hides lie in the middle of an Arkansas forest where “hundreds of deer carcasses” were discovered by the owner of the land. “I can’t can’t get into details for various reasons…...
One man dead after logging accident in Alabama
A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?
There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
Two Alabama inmates found dead over the weekend, officials say; causes of death uncertain
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at a state prison, officials said, though the causes were not immediately clear. Both of the inmates were incarcerated at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said the first inmate, identified as Trenton Jamario...
Human remains found inside wrecked car at bottom of Alabama ravine may be connected to missing person case, authorities say
A utility worker found a wrecked car vehicle at the bottom of a ravine Wednesday; police say the human remains found inside may be linked to a person reported missing in 2022. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said the vehicle was discovered at the bottom of a ravine early Wednesday afternoon on Lock 17 Road in Bessemer, Alabama.
Decomposed human remains found in Alabama ditch
Decomposed human remains were found in an Alabama ditch on Sunday, authorities said Monday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the remains were found in a drainage ditch off 7th Avenue South on Sunday. The remains were inside of a pile of garbage authorities said. Birmingham police said they...
Possible human remains found in Alabama creek, police say
Police in a small Alabama town are investigating after someone found what they believed to be human remains in a creek on Monday. Lincoln police were called just before 10 a.m. Monday to an areas new Blue Eye Springs Road. The remains appeared to have been there for a long...
January 20, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
One man missing, teen rescued after being thrown from boat on Alabama lake
A 13-year-old was rescued, but a 63-year-old man was still missing Saturday after a boat collided with a bridge piling, Alabama law enforcement officer said. A search was underway for the missing boater Alabama Law Enforcement Agency personnel said. Missing was Daniel E. Hamm, 62, of Florence, Alabama. The two...
Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking
An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
DNA links violent Alabama rapes to deceased New Mexico musician, decades after crimes committed
Alabama criminal investigators said Thursday they have linked two violent rapes in Alabama both decades old to a now deceased New Mexico musician who seemed to live a double life. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit investigators say the DNA recovered from two Tuscaloosa rapes, one in 1991 and another in...
Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree
An Alabama was killed Sunday morning when her car struck an embankment and then a tree, state troopers said. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, of Red Bay, Alabama, was killed in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Franklin County. Troopers said McKinney’s 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 left the roadway...
Alabama man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck
An Alabama man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle car wreck, state troopers reported. Arturo Franco Orozco, 34, of Albertville, Alabama, was killed in the wreck that occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Horton Nixon Chapel Road in Marshall County. The road was...
Georgia sheriff’s deputy accused of enticing Alabama child for immoral purposes
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was arrested last week after Alabama investigators said he traveled to Alabama to meet with a juvenile girl under the age of 16 who they reportedly met online. Osiel Mendoza Guevara, 20, was charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes. Guevara reportedly works as...
WAFF
City of Decatur working to replace lighting on Hwy. 31 bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - For years, the lights on the U.S. 31 bridge to Decatur have been out. City leaders say a plan is in place to replace the lights along the bridge. Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner said the plan has been in the works for a while.
Comments / 0