Ja Morant’s Savage Move After Pacers' Rookie Andrew Nembhard Told His Dad To “Shut Up”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 3 days ago

Ja Morant savagely trash-talked Pacers' rookie Andrew Nembhard after a conversation between Nembhard and Tee Morant.

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant is proving that he is a superstar in the NBA every time he steps onto the court. Morant is the star of the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and had a sensational performance against the Indiana Pacers in his last outing.

Ja notched a triple-double with 15 assists in the Grizzlies' 12-point win over the Indiana Pacers last night. During the game, it seemed he and Pacers' rookie Andrew Nembhard had a moment.

The confrontation was puzzling, given Nembhard is a relatively quiet rookie and has been excelling in his role despite his inexperience. Morant responded to Nembhard telling his father, Tee Morant , to shut up by saying the confrontation happened when Morant tried to see whether Nembhard was actually ready to fight over his words to Tee.

The fights that the Grizzlies' team and bench keep getting into are unnecessary. However, if Nembhard really did antagonize Tee Morant, Ja's reaction is fully understandable. It seems every Grizzlies game has incredible courtside moments that wouldn't have been predicted before the game.

Are The Memphis Grizzlies Finally Going To Break Through The Playoff Barrier?

The Grizzlies have never made an NBA Finals. Even when they had Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol, Zach Randolph, Mike Conley, and others, the Grizzlies never got through to the Finals in the 2000s or 2010s. The 2020s is a different decade, and the parity in the West is making it incredibly hard to pick a team to come out of the West.

Denver and Memphis are the only teams that have escaped mediocrity in the West, so their chances are as good as anyone else's. The team is still young and has issues they need to address, but if this roster keeps developing together, the Grizzlies are going to contend for a Finals berth every season for a long time.

