Masai Ujiri Sparks Trade Rumors After Being Spotted With Suns GM James Jones

Masai Ujiri and James Jones were spotted walking into the tunnel together during Raptors-Suns, sparking trade rumors.

Credit: @TheHoopCentral (Twitter)

The NBA trade market has been extremely passive heading into the final week before the trade deadline. The February 8 deadline is looming for all teams, and squads need to make decisions about whether they want to tank or contend this season.

Two teams listed on the opposite sides of the argument this season are the Toronto Raptors and the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are among the most intriguing sellers on the market , struggling to compete atop the East this season. On the other hand, the Suns have struggled due to injuries and a lack of depth, something they want to use their arsenal of assets to improve to contend.

Raptors GM Masai Ujiri and Suns GM James Jones were seen together before the Ra[tors game against the Suns, sparking trade talks between the two teams.

The Suns are bound to make a move in the next week to offload Jae Crowder and ensure they get some value for him. The Raptors won't be forced to move anyone, but it seems they need to make a change to keep roster morale high and re-tool looking at the future with Scottie Barnes.

Can The Suns Make A Trade With The Raptors?

The Suns and Raptors could have a trade relationship in the next week. Gary Trent Jr. seems like the most obvious fit on the Suns as a microwave scorer and reliable pick-pocket to have off the bench behind Devin Booker or play alongside Booker in a high-scoring lineup. Deals for Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are there to be made, but it seems unlikely that the Suns will go for that big a swing, given the price of the players.

The Suns have been linked with Fred VanVleet to be their long-term Chris Paul replacement, so that move might be the likeliest one to be executed. The Raptors have also shown interest in Deandre Ayton .

Hopefully, we see some action in the market, and a team like the Suns could really benefit from acquiring any one of the Raptors' possible players on the market.

