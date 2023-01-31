ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Masai Ujiri Sparks Trade Rumors After Being Spotted With Suns GM James Jones

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GreEs_0kWvRaXH00

Masai Ujiri and James Jones were spotted walking into the tunnel together during Raptors-Suns, sparking trade rumors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04faNJ_0kWvRaXH00

Credit: @TheHoopCentral (Twitter)

The NBA trade market has been extremely passive heading into the final week before the trade deadline. The February 8 deadline is looming for all teams, and squads need to make decisions about whether they want to tank or contend this season.

Two teams listed on the opposite sides of the argument this season are the Toronto Raptors and the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are among the most intriguing sellers on the market , struggling to compete atop the East this season. On the other hand, the Suns have struggled due to injuries and a lack of depth, something they want to use their arsenal of assets to improve to contend.

Raptors GM Masai Ujiri and Suns GM James Jones were seen together before the Ra[tors game against the Suns, sparking trade talks between the two teams.

The Suns are bound to make a move in the next week to offload Jae Crowder and ensure they get some value for him. The Raptors won't be forced to move anyone, but it seems they need to make a change to keep roster morale high and re-tool looking at the future with Scottie Barnes.

Can The Suns Make A Trade With The Raptors?

The Suns and Raptors could have a trade relationship in the next week. Gary Trent Jr. seems like the most obvious fit on the Suns as a microwave scorer and reliable pick-pocket to have off the bench behind Devin Booker or play alongside Booker in a high-scoring lineup. Deals for Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are there to be made, but it seems unlikely that the Suns will go for that big a swing, given the price of the players.

The Suns have been linked with Fred VanVleet to be their long-term Chris Paul replacement, so that move might be the likeliest one to be executed. The Raptors have also shown interest in Deandre Ayton .

Hopefully, we see some action in the market, and a team like the Suns could really benefit from acquiring any one of the Raptors' possible players on the market.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy