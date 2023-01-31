ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Steven West is the Gatorade New Mexico Boys Cross Country Player of the Year

By Van Tate
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia high’s Steven West is the Gatorade Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. West won the Class 5A state champion this year and last.

Futey named New Mexico Cross Country Player of the Year

He helped lead the Matadors to a seventh-place finish in state competition this year. After that, West won a national title at the Garmin Runninglane Championships gold race in Alabama.

West was able to accomplish much while maintaining a 4.45-grade point average in the classroom. As far as college goes, West remains undecided.

